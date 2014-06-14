-
November 14, 2016, Monday
Indian-American makes it to the US Senate
Kamala Harris becomes the first Indian-American to claim this office
-
September 09, 2015, Wednesday
India says in UN, the key to responsibility to protect must be 'prevention'
India has stressed that the key to responsibility to protect must be "prevention", as it underscored that policies for capacity ...
-
May 21, 2015, Thursday
South Korea names justice minister Hwang Kyo-ahn as new PM
South Korean President Park Geun-hye on Thursday named incumbent Justice Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn as the new prime minister ...
-
May 21, 2015, Thursday
Kiev at war with Ukrainians, not with Russia: Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian government is in war with its own citizens, not with Russia, in response to ...
-
September 19, 2014, Friday
Obama pledges diplomatic resolution of Ukraine crisis
He praised the Ukrainian leader for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and pass legislation offering more ...
-
September 18, 2014, Thursday
Scottish referendum on independence commences
This is the first Scottish independence referendum in Britain's history and official figures showed that about 97 percent of ...
-
September 17, 2014, Wednesday
Bobby Jindal to decide on presidential run after November
The governor finished at the bottom of a field of 11 potential presidential candidates. But he says that would not be a factor
-
September 17, 2014, Wednesday
Scottish minister insists of using pound even if gets independence
People want to change. A no vote will deliver faster, safer and better change than separation: Scottish First Minister Alex ...
-
September 03, 2014, Wednesday
Obama: Too early to gauge Ukraine cease-fire
Obama says no realistic settlement can be achieved if Russia continues to send tanks and troops into Ukraine under the guise of ...
-
September 03, 2014, Wednesday
Ukraine president says ceasefire deal agreed
Putin's spokesman said earlier that Putin and Poroshenko had found in a recent discussion that they "largely share views" on ways ...
-
August 26, 2014, Tuesday
Australian MP apologizes to Chinese over 'mongrel' slur
Chinese Ambassador Ma Zhaoxu said that any remarks attacking or slandering China would not gain popular support and were doomed ...
-
August 22, 2014, Friday
Hollande blames 'major powers' for rise of ISIS
France was also the first country to supply arms to Iraq
-
July 11, 2014, Friday
Stop spying, revive ties: Germany to US
German plea follows Thursday's expulsion of the US intelligence chief in Berlin
-
July 06, 2014, Sunday
Putin can be dangerous, warns Hillary Clinton
'A man like Putin always goes to the limits. He always tries to find out how strong the others are'
-
June 20, 2014, Friday
Jokowi campaign struggles as polls near in Indonesia
Indonesia presidential front-runner Joko Widodo's lead has shrunk by half in a month according to a recent opinion poll, as his ...
-
June 20, 2014, Friday
US ready to carry out targeted, precise strikes in Iraq: Obama
The US is prepared to carry out "targeted and precise military action" in Iraq if required, President Barack Obama said ...
-
June 19, 2014, Thursday
Kerry denies Obama has been too passive in Iraq
Kerry says the US 'didn't have the operational theatre capacity' to be a factor early on in the new wave of violence
-
June 15, 2014, Sunday
Blair: 2003 invasion not to blame for Iraq crisis
Blair also called for Western countries to intervene in Syria, though he did not specify how
-
June 14, 2014, Saturday
Afghan vote step forward on 'democratic path': US
The US today congratulated Afghan people on the successful and peaceful second round of presidential elections and said that this ...
-
June 14, 2014, Saturday
30 killed in blast near Iraq border: Syria TV
A bomb attack targeting a weapons bazaar in eastern Syria close to the Iraqi border killed 30 "terrorists" today, state ...
- Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'
- As Sensex gains 611 points, investor wealth surges by Rs 1.78 trn
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
You are here » Home » Politics » International » World