Trump 'kicked' Epstein out because he was a 'creep', says WH Press Secy

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump has been consistent and kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because he was a "creep."

While addressing her press briefing, Leavitt asserted that the release of Epstein files now shows the transparency Trump has.

She said, "The president has always remained consistent and that he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because Jeffrey Epstein was a creep. And unlike many other people who are named in these files, President Trump cut off his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and was honest and transparent about that for years and years. I think what the president has said all along has always remained true. The release of more than three million documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and his heinous, disgusting crimes just shows the level of transparency that this president and administration have committed to in bringing these files to light."

Meanwhile, US Senate Majority Leader John Thune pressed on that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will have to answer questions about his relationship with Epstein, but argued it is "up to the American people" to say whether his answers are "sufficient," as quoted by CNN.

Lutnick confirmed on Tuesday that he and his family had lunch with Epstein at his Caribbean island in 2012, even as he insisted the two did not have a relationship.

"I think it's going to be - ultimately, what happens there is probably going to be up to American people. And the, what I've been for, and I've been very clear about this from the outset, is full disclosure. Get the information out there, let's have transparency. And I think that's being done," Thune told reporters when asked about Lutnick, as quoted by CNN.

"And so, you know, for people whose names appear, or in some context, might be in the Epstein files, they're going to have to answer the questions around that. And I think the American people are going to have to make judgments about whether or not they think those answers are sufficient," he added, as per CNN.