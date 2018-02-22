JUST IN
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 500547 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: BPCL ISIN Code: INE029A01011
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 442.65 3.85
(0.88%)
OPEN

438.80

 HIGH

443.25

 LOW

438.20
NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 441.80 2.40
(0.55%)
OPEN

440.00

 HIGH

443.95

 LOW

437.95
About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) operates in the petroleum industry in India. The company operates in a single segment - Refinery and Marketing activities which includes Downstream petroleum sector. They are also engaged in the Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons (E&P). BPCL on a regular basis imports their LPG requirements mainly from the Middle East. Occasional there are import req...> More

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   96,022
EPS - TTM () [*S] 32.67
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.55
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   140.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 4.94
Book Value / Share () [*S] 151.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 60616.36 53542.7 13.21
Other Income 727.4 551.05 32
Total Income 61343.76 54093.75 13.4
Total Expenses 57428.12 50226.23 14.34
Operating Profit 3915.64 3867.52 1.24
Net Profit 2143.74 2271.94 -5.64
Equity Capital 1966.88 1311.25 -
> More on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Reliance Inds. 922.90 1.19 584624.84
I O C L 392.55 1.80 190618.35
B P C L 442.65 0.88 96021.85
H P C L 360.40 0.90 54918.47
M R P L 115.45 -0.26 20233.77
C P C L 343.50 0.63 5115.06
> More on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.31
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 22.06
Insurance 4.26
Mutual Funds 4.06
Indian Public 2.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.60
> More on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
30/05 HDFC Securities Neutral 738 PDF IconDetails
15/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 644 PDF IconDetails
01/09 Motilal Oswal Buy 587 PDF IconDetails
31/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 602 PDF IconDetails
03/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 573 PDF IconDetails
> More on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Research Reports

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.91% -0.02% -0.06% -0.95%
1 Month -4.93% -7.07% -1.67% -0.92%
3 Month -11.43% -14.12% 1.50% 0.91%
6 Month -17.04% -13.94% 4.88% 4.27%
1 Year 6.52% 4.86% 16.52% 16.04%
3 Year 77.26% 73.48% 16.58% 18.30%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 438.20
443.25
Week Low/High 431.55
455.00
Month Low/High 423.00
481.00
YEAR Low/High 400.17
550.00
All TIME Low/High 10.89
550.00

