Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 500547
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: BPCL
|ISIN Code: INE029A01011
|
BSE
LIVE
14:05 | 12 Mar
|
442.65
|
3.85
(0.88%)
|
OPEN
438.80
|
HIGH
443.25
|
LOW
438.20
|
NSE
LIVE
13:53 | 12 Mar
|
441.80
|
2.40
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
440.00
|
HIGH
443.95
|
LOW
437.95
|OPEN
|438.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|438.80
|VOLUME
|26108
|52-Week high
|550.00
|52-Week low
|400.17
|P/E
|13.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|96,022
|Buy Price
|442.15
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|442.55
|Sell Qty
|67.00
|OPEN
|440.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|439.40
|VOLUME
|1665136
|52-Week high
|551.55
|52-Week low
|399.34
|P/E
|13.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|96,022
|Buy Price
|441.60
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|441.80
|Sell Qty
|805.00
About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) operates in the petroleum industry in India. The company operates in a single segment - Refinery and Marketing activities which includes Downstream petroleum sector. They are also engaged in the Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons (E&P). BPCL on a regular basis imports their LPG requirements mainly from the Middle East. Occasional there are import req...> More
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|60616.36
|53542.7
|13.21
|Other Income
|727.4
|551.05
|32
|Total Income
|61343.76
|54093.75
|13.4
|Total Expenses
|57428.12
|50226.23
|14.34
|Operating Profit
|3915.64
|3867.52
|1.24
|Net Profit
|2143.74
|2271.94
|-5.64
|Equity Capital
|1966.88
|1311.25
| -
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Research Reports
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.91%
|-0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-4.93%
|-7.07%
|-1.67%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-11.43%
|-14.12%
|1.50%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-17.04%
|-13.94%
|4.88%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|6.52%
|4.86%
|16.52%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|77.26%
|73.48%
|16.58%
|18.30%
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|438.20
|
|443.25
|Week Low/High
|431.55
|
|455.00
|Month Low/High
|423.00
|
|481.00
|YEAR Low/High
|400.17
|
|550.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.89
|
|550.00
