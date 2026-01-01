Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / L&T, Hindalco, Titan, BPCL, TVS Motor from BSE 100 index hit record highs

L&T, Hindalco, Titan, BPCL, TVS Motor from BSE 100 index hit record highs

Geojit Investments has a positive outlook on the overall market driven, mainly, by expectations of easing geopolitical risks and moderating tariff differences in 2026

Investors, Companies, markets

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Hindalco Industries, TVS Motor Company, Titan Company, Shriram Finance, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) from the BSE 100 index hit their respective all-time highs on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade.
 
Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Auto, and Indus Towers, on the other hand, touched their respective 52-week highs. These stocks rallied up to 5 per cent in the intraday trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at 85,329 at 02:21 PM.
 
Among individual stocks, L&T hit a record high of ₹ 4,146.10, gaining 2 per cent in the intraday trade. The stock price of the civil construction company surpassed its previous high of ₹4,139, which it touched on November 27, 2025.
 
 
L&T is actively tapping into a robust pipeline of defense opportunities, bolstered by the government's strong indigenisation push. The company has partnered with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc for a 87-unit MALE RPAS program, an opportunity estimated at around ₹20,000-30,000 crore.
 
For FY26, L&T had guided for a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in order inflow. In H1FY26, core order inflow jumped 48 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.7 trillion. L&T has already emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) in three projects worth $4.5 billion in Kuwait, taking the prospective pipeline for the rest of FY26 to ₹10.4 trillion (up 29 per cent Y-o-Y). With this, L&T is expected to comfortably overachieve its initial guidance, according to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services. The brokerage firm reiterated its positive stance on L&T and maintained a 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of ₹4,400.

Also Read

markets, equity

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty above 26,160; Vi up 5%; ITC down 9%, Godfrey Phillips 17%

E to E Transportation Infrastructure

E to E Transportation IPO booked 526x; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

RBI, NBFC, Banking sector, Banks

Shriram Finance, IIFL, L&T Finance hit new highs; rally upto 19% in 1 month

Cupid share price today

Cupid shares extends record rally to 15th session; time to book profit?

OIl India, NRL

HDFC Securities trims Oil India target to ₹495; maintains 'Buy': Here's why

 
Share price of Indus Towers, meanwhile, hit a 52-week high of ₹439.75, surging 5 per cent, while Bajaj Auto (₹9,535) and TVS Motor (₹3,796) gained 2 per cent on the BSE in the intraday deal.
 
Geojit Investments has a positive outlook on the overall market, mainly driven by expectations of easing geopolitical risks and moderating tariff differences in 2026. The US is unlikely to sustain aggressive trade policies amid rising inflation, declining corporate profitability, and job losses, especially in the context of 2026 midterm elections. The US is under discussion with multiple other countries for comprehensive trade deals to cut tariffs, it believes.
 
"Back home, equity outlook is supported by moderating inflation, enabling potential rate cuts; structural domestic reforms boosting demand; supportive RBI policy; and India's valuations falling below long-term EM averages, reducing FII sell-off risk. Key risks to monitor include a phased US-India trade deal prolonging uncertainty on export benefits, potential INR depreciation, reversal risk in the yen carry trade due to rising Japanese bond yields, and India's valuations remaining above long-term averages, limiting upside," the brokerage firm said.
   
============================
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

More From This Section

MCX share price

MCX gets target price hike from ICICI Securities on strong volume momentum

Apollo Tyres

Geojit turns bullish on Apollo Tyres, upgrades to 'Accumulate'; check why

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank shares hit record high, jump 4% after Q3 update

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

M&M, Ashok Leyland: Auto index hits new high as OEMs report Dec 2025 sales

United Spirits share price in focus

United Spirits shares slip 4% after senior management exit; details here

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets stock market trading Market trends Larsen & Toubro L&T Hindalco base metals TVS Motor Company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon