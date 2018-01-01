IDBI Bank Ltd.
|BSE: 500116
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: IDBI
|ISIN Code: INE008A01015
|BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|63.85
|
-6.85
(-9.69%)
|
OPEN
71.15
|
HIGH
71.65
|
LOW
62.50
|NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar
|63.80
|
-6.90
(-9.76%)
|
OPEN
71.00
|
HIGH
71.65
|
LOW
62.45
|OPEN
|71.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.70
|VOLUME
|6382224
|52-Week high
|89.80
|52-Week low
|50.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16,872
|Buy Price
|63.85
|Buy Qty
|1037.00
|Sell Price
|63.95
|Sell Qty
|3637.00
|OPEN
|71.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.70
|VOLUME
|52777803
|52-Week high
|91.50
|52-Week low
|50.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16,872
|Buy Price
|63.85
|Buy Qty
|376.00
|Sell Price
|63.90
|Sell Qty
|4230.00
|OPEN
|71.15
|CLOSE
|70.70
|VOLUME
|6382224
|52-Week high
|89.80
|52-Week low
|50.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16,872
|Buy Price
|63.85
|Buy Qty
|1037.00
|Sell Price
|63.95
|Sell Qty
|3637.00
|OPEN
|71.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.70
|VOLUME
|52777803
|52-Week high
|91.50
|52-Week low
|50.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16872.30
|Buy Price
|63.85
|Buy Qty
|376.00
|Sell Price
|63.90
|Sell Qty
|4230.00
About IDBI Bank Ltd.
IDBI Bank Ltd is one of India's largest commercial Banks. The Bank is a Universal Bank with their operations driven by a cutting edge core Banking IT platform. They offer personalized banking and financial solutions to their clients in the retail and corporate banking arena through their large network of Branches and ATMs, spread across length and breadth of India. They have also set up an oversea...> More
IDBI Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16,872
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Aug 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|70.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.90
News
IDBI Bank Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5797.2
|6515.93
|-11.03
|Other Income
|848.61
|588.28
|44.25
|Total Income
|6645.81
|7104.21
|-6.45
|Total Expenses
|5273.25
|4424.87
|19.17
|Operating Profit
|1372.56
|2679.34
|-48.77
|Net Profit
|-1524.31
|-2254.96
|32.4
|Equity Capital
|2642.49
|2058.82
|-
IDBI Bank Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|92.80
|-2.83
|22509.57
|RBL Bank
|466.65
|2.35
|19572.23
|Federal Bank
|94.10
|0.32
|18544.76
|IDBI Bank
|63.85
|-9.69
|16872.30
|IDFC Bank
|49.45
|-0.60
|16831.35
|AU Small Finance
|584.20
|-0.81
|16690.59
|Central Bank
|73.20
|-4.25
|14403.93
IDBI Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
IDBI Bank Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-24.35%
|-20.60%
|-0.10%
|-1.04%
|1 Month
|-5.55%
|1.67%
|-1.71%
|-1.01%
|3 Month
|6.59%
|7.32%
|1.46%
|0.82%
|6 Month
|13.01%
|13.52%
|4.83%
|4.18%
|1 Year
|-15.65%
|-15.61%
|16.47%
|15.94%
|3 Year
|-17.45%
|-16.00%
|16.53%
|18.19%
IDBI Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|62.50
|
|71.65
|Week Low/High
|62.50
|
|90.00
|Month Low/High
|60.45
|
|90.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.25
|
|90.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.95
|
|202.00
Quick Links for IDBI Bank:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices