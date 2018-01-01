JUST IN
IDBI Bank Ltd.

BSE: 500116 Sector: Financials
NSE: IDBI ISIN Code: INE008A01015
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 63.85 -6.85
(-9.69%)
OPEN

71.15

 HIGH

71.65

 LOW

62.50
NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 63.80 -6.90
(-9.76%)
OPEN

71.00

 HIGH

71.65

 LOW

62.45
OPEN 71.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 70.70
VOLUME 6382224
52-Week high 89.80
52-Week low 50.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16,872
Buy Price 63.85
Buy Qty 1037.00
Sell Price 63.95
Sell Qty 3637.00
About IDBI Bank Ltd.

IDBI Bank Ltd

IDBI Bank Ltd is one of India's largest commercial Banks. The Bank is a Universal Bank with their operations driven by a cutting edge core Banking IT platform. They offer personalized banking and financial solutions to their clients in the retail and corporate banking arena through their large network of Branches and ATMs, spread across length and breadth of India. They have also set up an oversea...

IDBI Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16,872
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 04 Aug 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 70.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

IDBI Bank Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5797.2 6515.93 -11.03
Other Income 848.61 588.28 44.25
Total Income 6645.81 7104.21 -6.45
Total Expenses 5273.25 4424.87 19.17
Operating Profit 1372.56 2679.34 -48.77
Net Profit -1524.31 -2254.96 32.4
Equity Capital 2642.49 2058.82 -
IDBI Bank Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Punjab Natl.Bank 92.80 -2.83 22509.57
RBL Bank 466.65 2.35 19572.23
Federal Bank 94.10 0.32 18544.76
IDBI Bank 63.85 -9.69 16872.30
IDFC Bank 49.45 -0.60 16831.35
AU Small Finance 584.20 -0.81 16690.59
Central Bank 73.20 -4.25 14403.93
IDBI Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 77.79
Banks/FIs 0.54
FIIs 2.23
Insurance 13.21
Mutual Funds 0.27
Indian Public 4.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.23
IDBI Bank Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -24.35% -20.60% -0.10% -1.04%
1 Month -5.55% 1.67% -1.71% -1.01%
3 Month 6.59% 7.32% 1.46% 0.82%
6 Month 13.01% 13.52% 4.83% 4.18%
1 Year -15.65% -15.61% 16.47% 15.94%
3 Year -17.45% -16.00% 16.53% 18.19%

IDBI Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 62.50
71.65
Week Low/High 62.50
90.00
Month Low/High 60.45
90.00
YEAR Low/High 50.25
90.00
All TIME Low/High 13.95
202.00

Browse STOCK Companies

