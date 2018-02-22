Indo Count Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'88 as Vishnu Aluminium, a public limited company, Indo Count Industries (ICIL) acquired its present name in Apr.'90. The company was promoted by A K Jain, S Jain and associates. ICIL went public in Nov.'90 to part-finance a 100% EOU (inst. cap. : 26,208 spindles) to manufacture combed yarn at Gokal Shirgaon in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The company mainly produces 60's and 2/60's ...> More