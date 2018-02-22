You are here » Home
» Company
» Indo Count Industries Ltd
Indo Count Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 521016
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ICIL
|ISIN Code: INE483B01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
90.85
|
-1.60
(-1.73%)
|
OPEN
93.05
|
HIGH
93.60
|
LOW
90.05
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
90.85
|
-1.45
(-1.57%)
|
OPEN
93.00
|
HIGH
94.00
|
LOW
90.25
|OPEN
|93.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|92.45
|VOLUME
|73902
|52-Week high
|209.90
|52-Week low
|90.05
|P/E
|11.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,793
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|90.80
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|93.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|92.30
|VOLUME
|468746
|52-Week high
|210.05
|52-Week low
|90.25
|P/E
|11.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,793
|Buy Price
|90.80
|Buy Qty
|657.00
|Sell Price
|91.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|93.05
|CLOSE
|92.45
|VOLUME
|73902
|52-Week high
|209.90
|52-Week low
|90.05
|P/E
|11.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,793
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|90.80
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|93.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|92.30
|VOLUME
|468746
|52-Week high
|210.05
|52-Week low
|90.25
|P/E
|11.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1793.38
|Buy Price
|90.80
|Buy Qty
|657.00
|Sell Price
|91.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Indo Count Industries Ltd.
Indo Count Industries Ltd
Incorporated in Nov.'88 as Vishnu Aluminium, a public limited company, Indo Count Industries (ICIL) acquired its present name in Apr.'90. The company was promoted by A K Jain, S Jain and associates. ICIL went public in Nov.'90 to part-finance a 100% EOU (inst. cap. : 26,208 spindles) to manufacture combed yarn at Gokal Shirgaon in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The company mainly produces 60's and 2/60's ...> More
Indo Count Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indo Count Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Indo Count Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|460.03
|502.89
|-8.52
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|460.03
|502.89
|-8.52
|Total Expenses
|390.69
|400.94
|-2.56
|Operating Profit
|69.34
|101.95
|-31.99
|Net Profit
|36.41
|56.2
|-35.21
|Equity Capital
|39.48
|39.48
| -
Indo Count Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Indo Count Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indo Count Industries Ltd - Research Reports
Indo Count Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.05%
|-8.60%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.29%
|-12.90%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.27%
|-20.97%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-26.17%
|-22.78%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-47.94%
|-46.67%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|6.76%
|9.71%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Indo Count Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|90.05
|
|93.60
|Week Low/High
|90.05
|
|102.00
|Month Low/High
|90.05
|
|108.00
|YEAR Low/High
|90.05
|
|210.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.52
|
|250.00
Quick Links for Indo Count Industries: