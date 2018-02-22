JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Indo Count Industries Ltd

Indo Count Industries Ltd.

BSE: 521016 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ICIL ISIN Code: INE483B01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 90.85 -1.60
(-1.73%)
OPEN

93.05

 HIGH

93.60

 LOW

90.05
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 90.85 -1.45
(-1.57%)
OPEN

93.00

 HIGH

94.00

 LOW

90.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 93.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 92.45
VOLUME 73902
52-Week high 209.90
52-Week low 90.05
P/E 11.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,793
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 90.80
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 93.05
CLOSE 92.45
VOLUME 73902
52-Week high 209.90
52-Week low 90.05
P/E 11.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,793
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 90.80
Sell Qty 100.00

About Indo Count Industries Ltd.

Indo Count Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'88 as Vishnu Aluminium, a public limited company, Indo Count Industries (ICIL) acquired its present name in Apr.'90. The company was promoted by A K Jain, S Jain and associates. ICIL went public in Nov.'90 to part-finance a 100% EOU (inst. cap. : 26,208 spindles) to manufacture combed yarn at Gokal Shirgaon in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The company mainly produces 60's and 2/60's ...> More

Indo Count Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,793
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.72
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.87
Book Value / Share () [*S] 44.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Indo Count Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 460.03 502.89 -8.52
Other Income -
Total Income 460.03 502.89 -8.52
Total Expenses 390.69 400.94 -2.56
Operating Profit 69.34 101.95 -31.99
Net Profit 36.41 56.2 -35.21
Equity Capital 39.48 39.48 -
> More on Indo Count Industries Ltd Financials Results

Indo Count Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kama Hold. 4209.25 3.57 2714.97
Jindal Worldwide 640.20 6.64 2567.20
Garware-Wall Rop 928.10 -0.49 2030.68
Indo Count Inds. 90.85 -1.73 1793.38
Bombay Rayon 46.65 -4.99 1481.04
Sutlej Textiles 76.50 2.14 1253.07
Ashapura Inti. 466.65 -0.11 1176.42
> More on Indo Count Industries Ltd Peer Group

Indo Count Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.94
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 10.38
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.51
Indian Public 18.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.93
> More on Indo Count Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Indo Count Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
18/10 CD Equisearch Buy 751 PDF IconDetails
21/06 Motilal Oswal Buy 959 PDF IconDetails
10/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 966 PDF IconDetails
02/05 CD Equisearch Buy 1049 PDF IconDetails
> More on Indo Count Industries Ltd Research Reports

Indo Count Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.05% -8.60% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.29% -12.90% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.27% -20.97% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -26.17% -22.78% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -47.94% -46.67% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 6.76% 9.71% 17.24% 19.02%

Indo Count Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 90.05
93.60
Week Low/High 90.05
102.00
Month Low/High 90.05
108.00
YEAR Low/High 90.05
210.00
All TIME Low/High 0.52
250.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Indo Count Industries: