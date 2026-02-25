Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / Big tech, AI expansion raise competition risks: CCI chief at BS Manthan

Big tech, AI expansion raise competition risks: CCI chief at BS Manthan

Speaking at BS Manthan, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said while AI offers significant advantages, it also poses risks such as targeted price discrimination

Ravneet Kaur

Ravneet Kaur, chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), at Business Standard Manthan

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rapid expansion of big tech firms and artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping India’s competition landscape, prompting closer regulatory scrutiny, Ravneet Kaur, chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), said on Wednesday.
 
Speaking on Day 2 of the BS Manthan summit, Kaur said digital markets and large technology platforms have emerged as a key focus area for the regulator in recent years. She said these firms pose risks around "potential anti-competitive practices" such as self-preferencing, tying and bundling, anti-competitive agreements, and enforcing unfair terms on users.
 
Kaur said the emergence of AI has further accelerated these developments. "The pace is so rapid that, as a regulator, we felt the need to understand what is happening on the AI front. We have conducted a market study on AI and competition. We are equipping ourselves to handle the issues that are likely to emerge very soon," she said. 
 
Kaur said that while AI offers significant advantages such as efficiency improvements, better targeting and faster access, it also poses risks such as targeted price discrimination.
 
"There could be targeted price discrimination. As long as you are getting targeted choices, that is fine. But if it amounts to targeted price discrimination, then there could be issues on that front. AI systems are also very opaque. One of the aspects that came out clearly in the study was that these systems need to be more transparent and more accountable," Kaur said. 

Also Read

The Sensex surged over 500 points in Wednesday's intra-day trade led by IT, private bank shares.

Market LIVE: Sensex up 500 pts; Banks have done remarkably well last 10 years, says FM at BS Manthan

Amitabh Kant at BS Manthan

India must become cost competitive to penetrate global markets: Kant

Federal agents detain a man after his hearing in immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York City

IRS can share US immigrants' tax data: How it may speed up deportations

Amitabh Kanth, former G20 sherpa

Global disruption not a setback, but an opening: Amitabh Kant at BS Manthan

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality remains in 'poor' category for fourth day; AQI at 237

Is CCI planning to adopt AI internally?

On whether the regulator is adopting AI internally, Kaur said the CCI is exploring the possibility but remains cautious. "Data is a major issue. More importantly, we are custodians of highly sensitive commercial data," she said, noting that confidential information provided by parties must remain secure. "We cannot simply adopt any AI tool without ensuring that the data will not go outside our secure systems."
 
When asked how the CCI views market dominance, Kaur said, "Dominance is a very complex matter... An enterprise is considered dominant if it is able to act independently of market forces and can affect consumers and clients accordingly."
 
Kaur further said that market share alone does not determine dominance. In order to check if a company is dominant, she said the regulator examines multiple factors such as the market structure, vertical integration, the size and resources of competitors, and whether buyers possess countervailing power.

More From This Section

Day 2 Manthan

Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi to headline Day 2 of BS Manthan: Schedule

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal ; Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan; and Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways at BS Manthan | Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar & Priyanka Parashar

BS Manthan 2026: AI, trade currents reshape policy discourse on Day 1

Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

India must lift labour productivity to reach Viksit Bharat goal: Suman Bery

(From left) Mohit Bhargava, country director, India Energy and Climate Centre, Goldman School of Public Policy, UC Berkeley; Sunil Gupta, cofounder, MD, & CEO, Yotta Data Services; and Nikhil Dhingra, CEO, ACME Solar Holdings (Photo: Priyanka Parasha

BS Manthan 2026: How AI is forcing a green rethink for data centres

Mahendra Dev, chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister in a fireside chat at the Business Standard Manthan summit | Photo: Priyanka Parashar

Labour-intensive manufacturing key to developed economy: EAC-PM Chairman

Topics : BS Manthan Competition Commission of India CCI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance