Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in green; BS Manthan concludes today

Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, February 25, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Wednesday amid buoyant global cues. At 6:52 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 69 points higher at 25,669, indicating a favourable start for domestic markets.

BS Manthan concludes today

The third edition of Business Standard Manthan , the annual thought leaders’ summit, concludes today at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event brings together 40 leaders from diverse fields for fireside chats and panel discussions. Key speakers today include Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa (Government of India), among others.

Global markets

Among global peers, markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded higher on Wednesday, following a tech-led rally on Wall Street as concerns over artificial intelligence-driven disruption in certain industries eased.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.17 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.84 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.97 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices closed higher on Tuesday, led by technology stocks as renewed optimism around artificial intelligence outweighed worries about potential disruption from the emerging technology. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.76 per cent, the broader S&P 500 added 0.77 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.05 per cent.

FII, DII activity

In the institutional activity segment , foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹707.84 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹4,040.56 crore on February 24.

IPOs today

The primary markets are expected to remain abuzz today. In the mainline segment , Omnitech Engineering IPO opens for public subscription today, while PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO enters the second day of subscription. Further, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO and Shree Ram Twistex IPO enter the final day of their subscription window.

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO, meanwhile, will see the basis of allotment of its equity shares.

In the SME segment, Yaap Digital IPO opens for subscription today. The public offerings of Accord Transformer & Switchgear, Mobilise App Lab, and Kiaasa Retail are set to enter the final day of subscription. Further, the basis of allotment of Manilam Industries India IPO shares is likely to get finalised today.

Commodity corner

Oil prices traded on a mixed note on Wednesday. Brent crude was down 1.01 per cent at $70.77 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading 0.67 per cent higher at $66.07 per barrel.