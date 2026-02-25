Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in green; BS Manthan concludes today
Stock Market LIVE on February 25, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures pointed to a firm start for India's benchmark equity indices on Wednesday, tracking strong global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, February 25, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Wednesday amid buoyant global cues. At 6:52 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 69 points higher at 25,669, indicating a favourable start for domestic markets.
BS Manthan concludes today
The third edition of Business Standard Manthan, the annual thought leaders’ summit, concludes today at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event brings together 40 leaders from diverse fields for fireside chats and panel discussions. Key speakers today include Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa (Government of India), among others.
Global markets
Among global peers, markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded higher on Wednesday, following a tech-led rally on Wall Street as concerns over artificial intelligence-driven disruption in certain industries eased.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.17 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.84 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.97 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices closed higher on Tuesday, led by technology stocks as renewed optimism around artificial intelligence outweighed worries about potential disruption from the emerging technology. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.76 per cent, the broader S&P 500 added 0.77 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.05 per cent.
FII, DII activity
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹707.84 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹4,040.56 crore on February 24.
IPOs today
The primary markets are expected to remain abuzz today. In the mainline segment, Omnitech Engineering IPO opens for public subscription today, while PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO enters the second day of subscription. Further, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO and Shree Ram Twistex IPO enter the final day of their subscription window.
Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO, meanwhile, will see the basis of allotment of its equity shares.
In the SME segment, Yaap Digital IPO opens for subscription today. The public offerings of Accord Transformer & Switchgear, Mobilise App Lab, and Kiaasa Retail are set to enter the final day of subscription. Further, the basis of allotment of Manilam Industries India IPO shares is likely to get finalised today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices traded on a mixed note on Wednesday. Brent crude was down 1.01 per cent at $70.77 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading 0.67 per cent higher at $66.07 per barrel.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US imposes new 10% global tariff starting Tues after Supreme Court verdict
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The United States imposed a new tariff from Tuesday of 10 per cent on all goods not covered by exemptions, the US Customs and Border Protection said, the rate first announced by President Donald Trump on Friday rather than the 15 per cent he promised a day later. READ MORE
