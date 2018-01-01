JUST IN
KRBL Ltd.

BSE: 530813 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: KRBL ISIN Code: INE001B01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 468.45 29.45
(6.71%)
OPEN

454.45

 HIGH

480.00

 LOW

450.20
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 469.15 28.65
(6.50%)
OPEN

451.00

 HIGH

479.90

 LOW

450.25
About KRBL Ltd.

KRBL Ltd

The company was started as K B Overseas, a partnership firm, by Anil K Mittal, Anoop K Gupta and Arun K Gupta in 1988. In Apr.'93, the partners of the firm promoted Khushiram Beharilal to take over the operations and businesses of the partnership firm. The company was incorporated in Mar.'93 and the certificate of commencement of business was obtained in Apr.'93. It has now been rechristened KRBL ...> More

KRBL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11,027
EPS - TTM () [*S] 20.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.18
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   210.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.48
Book Value / Share () [*S] 87.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

KRBL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 783.51 798.04 -1.82
Other Income 4.2 1.77 137.29
Total Income 787.71 799.81 -1.51
Total Expenses 603.02 619.12 -2.6
Operating Profit 184.69 180.69 2.21
Net Profit 122.99 110.92 10.88
Equity Capital 23.54 23.54 -
KRBL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gillette India 6560.15 0.23 21379.53
Varun Beverages 618.90 -2.07 11301.11
Hatsun AgroProd. 730.05 0.79 11111.36
KRBL 468.45 6.71 11027.31
Bajaj Corp 460.85 -2.20 6797.54
Jyothy Lab. 352.10 0.28 6401.18
Galaxy Surfact. 1501.00 0.29 5321.05
KRBL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.81
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 7.33
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.13
KRBL Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
20/06 Dynamic Levels Buy 260 PDF IconDetails
KRBL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.14% -14.94% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.83% -20.05% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.75% -23.46% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -3.20% -0.87% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 23.85% 24.00% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 225.20% 244.96% 17.24% 19.01%

KRBL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 450.20
480.00
Week Low/High 426.00
561.00
Month Low/High 426.00
650.00
YEAR Low/High 370.35
673.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
673.00

