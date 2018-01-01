KRBL Ltd

The company was started as K B Overseas, a partnership firm, by Anil K Mittal, Anoop K Gupta and Arun K Gupta in 1988. In Apr.'93, the partners of the firm promoted Khushiram Beharilal to take over the operations and businesses of the partnership firm. The company was incorporated in Mar.'93 and the certificate of commencement of business was obtained in Apr.'93. It has now been rechristened KRBL ...> More