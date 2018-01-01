KRBL Ltd.
|BSE: 530813
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: KRBL
|ISIN Code: INE001B01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|468.45
|
29.45
(6.71%)
|
OPEN
454.45
|
HIGH
480.00
|
LOW
450.20
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|469.15
|
28.65
(6.50%)
|
OPEN
451.00
|
HIGH
479.90
|
LOW
450.25
About KRBL Ltd.
The company was started as K B Overseas, a partnership firm, by Anil K Mittal, Anoop K Gupta and Arun K Gupta in 1988. In Apr.'93, the partners of the firm promoted Khushiram Beharilal to take over the operations and businesses of the partnership firm. The company was incorporated in Mar.'93 and the certificate of commencement of business was obtained in Apr.'93. It has now been rechristened KRBL ...> More
KRBL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11,027
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|20.21
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.18
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|210.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.48
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|87.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.34
News
KRBL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|783.51
|798.04
|-1.82
|Other Income
|4.2
|1.77
|137.29
|Total Income
|787.71
|799.81
|-1.51
|Total Expenses
|603.02
|619.12
|-2.6
|Operating Profit
|184.69
|180.69
|2.21
|Net Profit
|122.99
|110.92
|10.88
|Equity Capital
|23.54
|23.54
|-
KRBL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gillette India
|6560.15
|0.23
|21379.53
|Varun Beverages
|618.90
|-2.07
|11301.11
|Hatsun AgroProd.
|730.05
|0.79
|11111.36
|KRBL
|468.45
|6.71
|11027.31
|Bajaj Corp
|460.85
|-2.20
|6797.54
|Jyothy Lab.
|352.10
|0.28
|6401.18
|Galaxy Surfact.
|1501.00
|0.29
|5321.05
KRBL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
KRBL Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|20/06
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|260
|Details
KRBL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.14%
|-14.94%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.83%
|-20.05%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-23.75%
|-23.46%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-3.20%
|-0.87%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|23.85%
|24.00%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|225.20%
|244.96%
|17.24%
|19.01%
KRBL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|450.20
|
|480.00
|Week Low/High
|426.00
|
|561.00
|Month Low/High
|426.00
|
|650.00
|YEAR Low/High
|370.35
|
|673.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|673.00
