Home / Education / News / DSSSB Admit Card 2026: How to check hall tickets for Feb-March exams?

DSSSB Admit Card 2026: How to check hall tickets for Feb-March exams?

DSSSB is set to release admit cards for the Primary Assistant Teacher (PRT) exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the website by filling in their application number and date of birth

DSSSB PRT 2026 exam

DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2026 Release Time

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The DSSSB Admit Card 2026 has not yet been issued by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. When the hall tickets are made available, candidates who plan to take the computer-based exam in February or March can download them from the DSSSB's official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
 
The dates of the exam are February 16–28, March 1–3, 5–6, 8, 14–15, 25–31, April 3–10–30, May 1–5, and May 8–12, 2026. Three shifts, the first from 9 am to 10.30 am, the second from 1 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third from 5 pm to 7 pm, will be used for the computer-based assessments.
 

DSSSB Admit Card 2026: How to download

⦁ Go to the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
 
⦁ Press on the DSSSB Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
 
⦁ A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

⦁ Press on submit, and your hall ticket will be showcased.
 
⦁ Check the hall ticket and download the page.
 
⦁ Keep a hard copy of the same for later use. 

DSSSB PRT 2026: Exam Pattern and Mode

The E-Admit Card must include the name of the testing location as well as the date and time of the test.
 
CBT will be used to administer the PRT recruitment exam. There will be 200 objective-style questions on the exams, covering the following topics:
 
·        General Awareness
 
·        Reasoning Ability
 
·        Numerical Ability
 
·        Hindi
 
·        English
 
·        Teaching Methodology.

DSSSB PRT 2026 exam timetable

The PRT exam for post code 802/25 is scheduled to take place in several sessions in February and March of 2026. Official DSSSB announcements have made the schedule available. The dates of the examination are:
 
·        February 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 24, 2026
 
·        March 3, 5, 6, and 8, 2026. 

What is DSSSB?

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi's (GNCTD) official hiring authority for many departments. 

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

