Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: How to watch online and download PPC certificate?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address students, parents and teachers at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 today, ahead of the board examination season. The ninth edition of the flagship interaction is being held in New Delhi and will be broadcast live across television, radio and digital platforms from 10 am.

It is anticipated that people from all over India will participate in this conversation. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registrations have surpassed 4.2 crore, the most since the program's inception in 2018. Teachers, parents, and students starting in Class VI will be able to watch it live on a variety of online platforms.

Where to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

Live coverage of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be available on DD National, DD News, and DD India. Additionally, the show will be aired on FM and MW stations of All India Radio.

The Ministry of Education and Doordarshan, two official government outlets, will host a live stream on YouTube. Additionally, digital streaming will be available through MyGov-related portals and platforms.

Pariksha Pe Charcha will also be streamed live on the following OTT platforms: WAVES OTT, Amazon Prime Video, Jio, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and Spotify (audio platform).

How can I download the PPC certificate for 2026?

· Go to the official Pariksha Pe Charcha or MyGov portal.

· Log in using registered credentials.

· Open the PPC 2026 segment.

· Press the certificate download option.

· Save the certificate for later use.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: What is new in PPC 2026, Ninth edition?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with parents, teachers, and students during today's 10 AM broadcast of the 9th episode of #ParikshaPeCharcha2026. PPC 2026 was unveiled for the first time at several venues throughout the nation.

In addition to Delhi, the East, West, North, South, and Central regions of the nation were covered by PPC 2026, which took place in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu; Raipur, Chhattisgarh; Dev Mogra, Gujarat; and Guwahati, Assam.

More about the 9th Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

The Prime Minister has spread his views in his book titled “Exam Warriors”, available in multiple languages as well as Braille, where he has stressed self-belief and underscored the need to talk about these issues so that our children have the fun-filled childhood they deserve.

In alignment with NEP 2020, the PPC concept aims to reshape the examination experience of students by fostering confidence, positivity, and holistic well-being, and celebrating the exam season as a Utsav.