Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
|BSE: 500510
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: LT
|ISIN Code: INE018A01030
|BSE LIVE 14:08 | 12 Mar
|1305.00
|
14.85
(1.15%)
|
OPEN
1300.30
|
HIGH
1308.00
|
LOW
1296.80
|NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar
|1305.00
|
14.50
(1.12%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1308.45
|
LOW
1297.00
|OPEN
|1300.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1290.15
|VOLUME
|127240
|52-Week high
|1469.60
|52-Week low
|973.50
|P/E
|40.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|182,876
|Buy Price
|1304.05
|Buy Qty
|92.00
|Sell Price
|1305.00
|Sell Qty
|94.00
|OPEN
|1300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1290.50
|VOLUME
|1603206
|52-Week high
|1470.00
|52-Week low
|973.34
|P/E
|40.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|182,876
|Buy Price
|1304.95
|Buy Qty
|596.00
|Sell Price
|1305.00
|Sell Qty
|28.00
|OPEN
|1300.30
|CLOSE
|1290.15
|VOLUME
|127240
|52-Week high
|1469.60
|52-Week low
|973.50
|P/E
|40.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|182,876
|Buy Price
|1304.05
|Buy Qty
|92.00
|Sell Price
|1305.00
|Sell Qty
|94.00
|OPEN
|1300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1290.50
|VOLUME
|1603206
|52-Week high
|1470.00
|52-Week low
|973.34
|P/E
|40.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|182876.17
|Buy Price
|1304.95
|Buy Qty
|596.00
|Sell Price
|1305.00
|Sell Qty
|28.00
About Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Larsen & Toubro is a major technology engineering construction manufacturing and financial services conglomerate with global operations. The company is one of the largest and most respected companies in India's private sector. The company operates in three segments Engineering & Construction Segment Electrical & Electronics segment Machinery & Industrial Products and others. The company's Engineer...> More
Larsen & Toubro Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|182,876
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|32.46
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.20
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|700.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.08
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|324.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.02
News
-
L&T construction to build Dwarka expressway; bags orders worth Rs 26 bn
-
L&T Finance Holdings up 3% on preferential issue to L&T; QIP opens
-
L&T moves NCLT, seeks Rs 9 billion from 'bankrupt' Bhushan Steel
-
L&T bags Shivaji statue contract for Rs 25 bn; beats RInfra, Afcons
-
L&T construction arm bags orders worth Rs 15.93 bn across business segments
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Larsen & Toubro Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28747.45
|26110.38
|10.1
|Other Income
|212.91
|274.28
|-22.37
|Total Income
|28960.36
|26384.66
|9.76
|Total Expenses
|24088.61
|22272.75
|8.15
|Operating Profit
|4871.75
|4111.91
|18.48
|Net Profit
|1788.94
|1238.55
|44.44
|Equity Capital
|280.21
|186.54
|-
Larsen & Toubro Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Larsen & Toubro
|1305.00
|1.15
|182876.17
|Adani Ports
|380.45
|0.83
|78789.29
|L&T Technology
|1276.10
|1.09
|13073.64
|GMR Infra.
|17.10
|0.00
|10321.39
Larsen & Toubro Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Larsen & Toubro Ltd - Research Reports
Larsen & Toubro Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.25%
|-0.78%
|-0.09%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-3.41%
|-1.82%
|-1.70%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|8.49%
|6.94%
|1.47%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|6.24%
|11.31%
|4.85%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|31.20%
|32.54%
|16.48%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|11.98%
|11.08%
|16.55%
|18.29%
Larsen & Toubro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1296.80
|
|1308.00
|Week Low/High
|1259.70
|
|1319.00
|Month Low/High
|1259.70
|
|1369.00
|YEAR Low/High
|973.50
|
|1470.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.33
|
|1470.00
Quick Links for Larsen & Toubro:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices