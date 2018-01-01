JUST IN
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

BSE: 500510 Sector: Engineering
NSE: LT ISIN Code: INE018A01030
BSE LIVE 14:08 | 12 Mar 1305.00 14.85
(1.15%)
OPEN

1300.30

 HIGH

1308.00

 LOW

1296.80
NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 1305.00 14.50
(1.12%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1308.45

 LOW

1297.00
About Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Larsen & Toubro is a major technology engineering construction manufacturing and financial services conglomerate with global operations. The company is one of the largest and most respected companies in India's private sector. The company operates in three segments Engineering & Construction Segment Electrical & Electronics segment Machinery & Industrial Products and others. The company's Engineer...> More

Larsen & Toubro Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   182,876
EPS - TTM () [*S] 32.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.20
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   700.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.08
Book Value / Share () [*S] 324.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Larsen & Toubro Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28747.45 26110.38 10.1
Other Income 212.91 274.28 -22.37
Total Income 28960.36 26384.66 9.76
Total Expenses 24088.61 22272.75 8.15
Operating Profit 4871.75 4111.91 18.48
Net Profit 1788.94 1238.55 44.44
Equity Capital 280.21 186.54 -
Larsen & Toubro Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Larsen & Toubro 1305.00 1.15 182876.17
Adani Ports 380.45 0.83 78789.29
L&T Technology 1276.10 1.09 13073.64
GMR Infra. 17.10 0.00 10321.39
Larsen & Toubro Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 2.87
FIIs 16.58
Insurance 21.47
Mutual Funds 15.55
Indian Public 21.27
Custodians 1.95
Other 20.10
Larsen & Toubro Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
01/09 Motilal Oswal Buy 1144 PDF IconDetails
05/12 Geojit BNP Paribas Research Buy 1360 PDF IconDetails
30/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 1558 PDF IconDetails
14/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 1564 PDF IconDetails
27/05 Angel Broking Buy 1475 PDF IconDetails
Larsen & Toubro Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.25% -0.78% -0.09% -0.96%
1 Month -3.41% -1.82% -1.70% -0.92%
3 Month 8.49% 6.94% 1.47% 0.90%
6 Month 6.24% 11.31% 4.85% 4.26%
1 Year 31.20% 32.54% 16.48% 16.03%
3 Year 11.98% 11.08% 16.55% 18.29%

Larsen & Toubro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1296.80
1308.00
Week Low/High 1259.70
1319.00
Month Low/High 1259.70
1369.00
YEAR Low/High 973.50
1470.00
All TIME Low/High 6.33
1470.00

Browse STOCK Companies

