Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for benchmarks; Asian markets in green

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, February 26, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to start Thursday's trading session on a higher note, mirroring their global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a positive start for the benchmark Indian equity indices.

At 6:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 22 points higher at 25,650, indicating a favourable start for domestic markets.

Global markets

Among global peers, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged to another record high on Thursday, rising 1.1 per cent as Asia-Pacific markets advanced in line with Wall Street’s overnight gains, driven largely by strength in technology stocks.

South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.65 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8 per cent, also reaching a record high in early trading.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices settled higher, supported by gains in major technology names including Nvidia and Oracle. The broader S&P 500 rose 0.81 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.26 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed higher, up 0.63 per cent.

FII, DII activity

In the institutional activity segment , foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net added shares worth ₹3,024.50 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹3,639.97 crore on February 25.

IPOs today

In the SME segment, Striders Impex IPO opens for subscription today. The public offerings of Accord Transformer & Switchgear, Mobilise App Lab, and Kiaasa Retail will see the basis of allotment of their IPO shares get finalised today.

Commodity corner

Oil prices traded higher on Thursday. Brent crude was up 0.11 per cent at $70.85 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading 0.50 per cent higher at $65.75 per barrel.