MphasiS Ltd.
|BSE: 526299
|Sector: IT
|NSE: MPHASIS
|ISIN Code: INE356A01018
|BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar
|855.75
|
31.65
(3.84%)
|
OPEN
835.00
|
HIGH
865.10
|
LOW
835.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|856.85
|
31.75
(3.85%)
|
OPEN
830.80
|
HIGH
865.00
|
LOW
830.80
About MphasiS Ltd.
MphasiS Limited (MphasiS), an EDS and CMMI v 1.2 Level 5 Company was incorporated in 10th August of the year 1992. It was formed after the merger of the US-based IT consulting company MphasiS Corporation and the Indian IT services company BFL Software Limited. Consistently MphasiS delivers global Infrastructure Technology Outsourcing, Applications Services Outsourcing and Business Process Outsourc...> More
MphasiS Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16,537
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|35.59
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.04
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|170.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.25
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|180.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.73
MphasiS Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1660.69
|1536.1
|8.11
|Other Income
|35.36
|61.69
|-42.68
|Total Income
|1696.05
|1597.79
|6.15
|Total Expenses
|1386.54
|1296.52
|6.94
|Operating Profit
|309.51
|301.27
|2.74
|Net Profit
|214.94
|200.35
|7.28
|Equity Capital
|193.2
|210.39
|-
MphasiS Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|3926.80
|0.98
|33534.87
|L & T Infotech
|1382.65
|2.04
|23781.58
|Vakrangee
|205.35
|4.93
|21742.46
|MphasiS
|855.75
|3.84
|16537.37
|Quess Corp
|1024.35
|3.79
|14902.24
|Mindtree
|815.30
|0.08
|13365.21
|Hexaware Tech.
|374.45
|3.70
|11115.55
MphasiS Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
MphasiS Ltd - Research Reports
MphasiS Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.40%
|0.23%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.03%
|-4.54%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|20.60%
|21.08%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|41.42%
|41.66%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|49.42%
|48.81%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|118.19%
|114.78%
|17.24%
|19.01%
MphasiS Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|835.00
|
|865.10
|Week Low/High
|820.00
|
|868.00
|Month Low/High
|820.00
|
|933.00
|YEAR Low/High
|522.30
|
|933.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.75
|
|933.00
