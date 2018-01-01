JUST IN
MphasiS Ltd.

BSE: 526299 Sector: IT
NSE: MPHASIS ISIN Code: INE356A01018
BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar 855.75 31.65
(3.84%)
OPEN

835.00

 HIGH

865.10

 LOW

835.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 856.85 31.75
(3.85%)
OPEN

830.80

 HIGH

865.00

 LOW

830.80
About MphasiS Ltd.

MphasiS Ltd

MphasiS Limited (MphasiS), an EDS and CMMI v 1.2 Level 5 Company was incorporated in 10th August of the year 1992. It was formed after the merger of the US-based IT consulting company MphasiS Corporation and the Indian IT services company BFL Software Limited. Consistently MphasiS delivers global Infrastructure Technology Outsourcing, Applications Services Outsourcing and Business Process Outsourc...> More

MphasiS Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16,537
EPS - TTM () [*S] 35.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   170.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.25
Book Value / Share () [*S] 180.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

MphasiS Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1660.69 1536.1 8.11
Other Income 35.36 61.69 -42.68
Total Income 1696.05 1597.79 6.15
Total Expenses 1386.54 1296.52 6.94
Operating Profit 309.51 301.27 2.74
Net Profit 214.94 200.35 7.28
Equity Capital 193.2 210.39 -
> More on MphasiS Ltd Financials Results

MphasiS Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oracle Fin.Serv. 3926.80 0.98 33534.87
L & T Infotech 1382.65 2.04 23781.58
Vakrangee 205.35 4.93 21742.46
MphasiS 855.75 3.84 16537.37
Quess Corp 1024.35 3.79 14902.24
Mindtree 815.30 0.08 13365.21
Hexaware Tech. 374.45 3.70 11115.55
> More on MphasiS Ltd Peer Group

MphasiS Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.40
Banks/FIs 2.31
FIIs 21.80
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 6.77
Indian Public 3.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.35
> More on MphasiS Ltd Share Holding Pattern

MphasiS Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/07 HDFC Securities Buy 603 PDF IconDetails
29/05 HDFC Securities Buy 583 PDF IconDetails
04/11 Motilal Oswal Neutral 511 PDF IconDetails
25/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 540 PDF IconDetails
23/07 Motilal Oswal Neutral 540 PDF IconDetails
> More on MphasiS Ltd Research Reports

MphasiS Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.40% 0.23% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.03% -4.54% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 20.60% 21.08% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 41.42% 41.66% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 49.42% 48.81% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 118.19% 114.78% 17.24% 19.01%

MphasiS Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 835.00
865.10
Week Low/High 820.00
868.00
Month Low/High 820.00
933.00
YEAR Low/High 522.30
933.00
All TIME Low/High 1.75
933.00

