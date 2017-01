Ltd, the manufacturer of films & engineering plastic compounds, will set up a research & development (R&D) centre in Gurgaon with an investment of Rs 50 crores. “The company is also planning to set up R&D and Innovation centre at Gurgaon at an approximate cost of Rs 50 crores,” said in a BSE filing today.

The company also informed that it has filed another application under PCT ( Cooperation Treaty) for to produce speciality yarn. Till now, has filed patents for 9 products in speciality business.

While the company is headquartered in Gurgaon, it has a manufacturing facility at Khatima (Uttarakhand). It has manufacturing capacity of 57,000 metric toone per annum (MTPA) for films and 13,200 MTPA for metalised films. Besides, it has terephthalate (polyester) chips manufacturing capacity of 70,000 MTPA. films find applications primarily in flexible packaging.

markets its engineering plastics under the brand name Estoplast and production capacity of 16,500 MTPA.