AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year admit cards to be out soon

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 will shortly be released by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education. When the admit card for the first and second years of BIEAP is available, candidates can download it from the BIEAP website at bie.ap.gov.in.

The first-year or Class 11 theory exam will start on February 23 and run through March 24, 2026.

Throughout the state, the exam will be administered in a single session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The exam for Class 12 or the second year will start on February 24 and end on February 23, 2026. The exam will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in a single shift.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: How to download admit cards?

Go to the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.

Press on the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in their registration details.

Press on submit, and your hall ticket will be showcased.

Check the hall ticket and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for later needs.

How to download the BIEAP Intermediate Hall Ticket 2026 via WhatsApp?

· Save the BIEAP WhatsApp number ‘9552300009’ on your mobile phone.

· Open WhatsApp and begin a new message for BIEAP.

· Send a ‘Hi’ message.

· A menu will display on the screen.

· Press on the ‘Choose service’ option.

· Choose the download intermediate hall ticket 2026.

· Given the login details, including Aadhaar number and date of birth.

· The downloadable PDF for the AP Intermediate admit card 2026 will be sent.

· Download and print the hall ticket for the upcoming exams.

AP BIEAP Inter admit cards 2026: Key Requirements & Rules

· Login Credentials: To download online, prepare your date of birth, Aadhaar number, and SSC Hall Ticket Number (first year), or Previous Hall Ticket Number (second year).

· One-Minute Rule: The "One-Minute Rule" is strictly enforced by BIEAP; students who arrive even one minute after 9:00 AM will not be permitted access.

· Physical Copy Mandate: You must bring a clean physical printout to the exam location, even though digital copies are helpful for backup.

· Verification: Immediately verify your name, subjects, and medium (Telugu, English, or Urdu). Get your principal to testify to your photo if it appears unclear on a self-downloaded copy.