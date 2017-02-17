TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Bharat Electronics bags offset contract for CoMPASS from Israel's Elbit

CoMPASS Systems will be used in light combat helicopters manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics

BS B2B Bureau  |  Bengaluru 

Bharat Electronics and Elbit officials signing offset contract
Bharat Electronics and Elbit officials
signing offset contract

Israel’s Elbit Systems Electro-Optics Elop Ltd (ELOP) has awarded Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) an offset contract for the supply of 10 numbers of CoMPASS Systems for use in the light combat helicopters (LCH) being manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). BEL has entered into a technical collaboration agreement with ELOP for the joint production and D-Level maintenance of Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilised System (CoMPASS, the trade name for EO/IR payload) for the helicopter programmes.

BEL has absorbed transfer of technology (ToT) for production and maintenance of CoMPASS in India. BEL will not only supply but also provide maintenance support for CoMPASS to the user.

The CoMPASS is a day-and-night surveillance system that includes a colour TV daylight camera, third generation 3-5 micrometer forward looking infrared (FLIR) sensor, laser target designator and range finder (LTDRF) and automatic tracking capabilities, as well as command and control capabilities. It is distinguished by a wide variety of interfaces, enabling integration with various aircraft / helicopter systems, such as mission computer, fire control, radar, GPS, data downlink and helmet-mounted tracking systems. Its small dimensions, low weight, high level of stabilisation and coverage angles make it an optimal choice for long-range, day-and night surveillance, target tracking, fire control applications and search and rescue.

CoMPASS is the most advanced payload version of its family, featuring reduced weight, high degree of modularity and flexibility, space-saving packaging and advanced operational and video processing features.

Elbit Systems is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The company operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electrooptics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems. 

