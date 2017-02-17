Bharat Electronics bags offset contract for CoMPASS from Israel's Elbit

Israel’s Electro-Optics Elop Ltd (ELOP) has awarded Limited (BEL) an offset contract for the supply of 10 numbers of Systems for use in the light combat (LCH) being manufactured by Limited (HAL). has entered into a technical collaboration agreement with ELOP for the joint production and D-Level maintenance of Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilised System (CoMPASS, the trade name for EO/IR payload) for the helicopter programmes.

has absorbed transfer of technology (ToT) for production and maintenance of in India. will not only supply but also provide maintenance support for to the user.

The is a day-and-night surveillance system that includes a colour TV daylight camera, third generation 3-5 micrometer forward looking infrared (FLIR) sensor, laser target designator and range finder (LTDRF) and automatic tracking capabilities, as well as command and control capabilities. It is distinguished by a wide variety of interfaces, enabling integration with various aircraft / helicopter systems, such as mission computer, fire control, radar, GPS, data downlink and helmet-mounted tracking systems. Its small dimensions, low weight, high level of stabilisation and coverage angles make it an optimal choice for long-range, day-and night surveillance, target tracking, fire control applications and search and rescue.

is the most advanced payload version of its family, featuring reduced weight, high degree of modularity and flexibility, space-saving packaging and advanced operational and video processing features.

