IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Cameron Green becomes most expensive overseas player at Rs 25.20 cr
IPL auction LIVE UPDATES: Cameron Green has been sold to KKR as he becomes the most expensive overseas player in IPL 2026 Auction history.
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The IPL 2026 player auction is currently underway at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, with all 10 teams eager to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season. The auction has already seen intense competition as franchises vie for the best available talent.
The auction began with the first set, which included several notable names. Only two players were sold in this initial round. Cameron Green, the Australian all-rounder, was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a significant ₹25.20 crore, marking one of the biggest bids of the day. Meanwhile, experienced South African batter David Miller was acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore.
On the other hand, four players, Devon Conway, Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser, and Sarfaraz Khan, remained unsold during this round. Despite this, they still have an opportunity to attract bids in the accelerated round, where teams will look to add value to their squads with strategic purchases.
As the auction progresses, it’s expected that more exciting deals will unfold, with players of varying skill levels and roles set to join different franchises. The race for IPL supremacy is heating up as teams finalize their rosters in hopes of clinching the 2026 title.
IPL 2026 Auction: Start timing
The IPL 2026 auction is set to commence at 2:30 PM IST in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2026 Auction: LIVE TELECAST
The IPL 2026 player auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
IPL 2026 Auction: LIVE STREAMING
The IPL 2026 player auction will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the IPL 2026 auction from Abu Dhabi here.
3:13 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Hasaranga to LSG
Wanindu Hasaranga joins Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore.
3:12 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Mulder unsold
SA's Wiaan Mulder unsold.
3:11 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Livingstone unsold
Liam Livinstone goes unsold. He is 7th unsold player of the night.
3:10 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Rachin Ravindra unsold
Rachin Ravindra also goes unsold. 6 of 8 palyers so far have been unsold.
3:09 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Gus Atkinson goes unsold
Gus Atkinson also remains unsold in first round.
3:07 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Second set underway
The second set of IPL 2026 aution is now underway with all-rounders up for grabs.
3:00 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: First set of auction concludes
The first set of IPL 2026 auction is now complete with just 2 players getting sold in form of Green who joined KKR for Rs 25.20 crore and David Miller who joined Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore.
2:58 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Sarfaraz Khan unsold
Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan remains unsold in first round.
2:57 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Green joins KKR
The Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green joins KKR for Rs 25.20 crore.
2:56 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Green becomes most expensive overseas player
Cameron Green's bid in IPL 2026 auction has reached 25 crore mark making him the most expenive overseas player in IPL history going past Starc's record of Rs 24.75 crore in IPL 2024.
2:55 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: The expected bidding war
Before the start of auction KKR and CSK was expected to go big behind Green with their big purse and just as everyone thought the battle is on between the two teams.
2:53 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Green crosses Rs 20-crore mark
The bidding war for Green between CSK and KKR is still ongoing, with the bid surpassing the Rs 20-crore mark.
2:50 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: CSK enters the fray
CSK has entered the bidding war for Green with KKR after RR stopped at Rs 13.40 crore. Cuurent bid Rs 16 crore with KKR.
2:49 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Bidding war between KKR and RR
Cameron Green's bidding price surges past from Rs 2 crore to Rs 13.80 crore.
2:47 PM
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Green crosses 10 cr mark
As expected, Cameron Green has sparked a huge bidding war as he crosses the 10 crore mark. Bidding war still between KKR and RR.
First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:00 PM IST