Dynamatic opens facility to make aerospace components for Bell Helicopter

The Bengaluru facility will manufacture major sub-assemblies of the Bell 407 helicopter

BS B2B Bureau  |  Bengaluru 

Dynamatic Technologies on Friday inaugurated its first facility at the KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru – its first facility on the 27-acre Dynamatic Aerotropolis. Dynamatic will manufacture major sub-assemblies of the Bell 407 helicopter from the park, with gradual expansion of the work package for Bell 407.

Udayant Malhoutra, CEO, Dynamatic, commented, “Dynamatic is privileged to be working with Bell Helicopter on developing major assemblies for the Bell 407 on a global single-source basis. Bell Helicopter is an extremely capable partner that brings high technology and artisanal skills along with an incredible commitment to ‘Make in India’. Their capability-insertion, knowledge-transfer and skill - sharing practices are extremely mature, and of great benefit to Dynamatic and the Indian aerospace ecosystem.”

According to Sameer Rehman, Bell Helicopter’s managing director for Asia Pacific, Bell Helicopter is committed to the Make in India campaign and it is well-positioned to work together with Dynamatic to increase capabilities and drive market development in India. “The work Dynamatic performs on the Bell 407 repeatedly demonstrates their commitment to exacting quality. We are very confidant Dynamatic will continue to build world-class quality aerospace components and deliver those components on time,” he added.

