Dynamatic opens facility to make aerospace components for Bell Helicopter

on Friday inaugurated its first facility at the KIADB Park in Bengaluru – its first facility on the 27-acre Dynamatic Aerotropolis. Dynamatic will manufacture major sub-assemblies of the 407 from the park, with gradual expansion of the work package for 407.

Udayant Malhoutra, CEO, Dynamatic, commented, “Dynamatic is privileged to be working with on developing major assemblies for the 407 on a global single-source basis. is an extremely capable partner that brings high technology and artisanal skills along with an incredible commitment to ‘Make in India’. Their capability-insertion, knowledge-transfer and skill - sharing practices are extremely mature, and of great benefit to Dynamatic and the Indian ecosystem.”

According to Sameer Rehman, Helicopter’s managing director for Asia Pacific, is committed to the Make in India campaign and it is well-positioned to work together with Dynamatic to increase capabilities and drive market development in India. “The work Dynamatic performs on the 407 repeatedly demonstrates their commitment to exacting quality. We are very confidant Dynamatic will continue to build world-class quality components and deliver those components on time,” he added.