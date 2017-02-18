Dynamatic opens facility to make aerospace components for Bell Helicopter

Dynamatic Technologies
on Friday inaugurated its first facility at the KIADB Aerospace
Park in Bengaluru – its first facility on the 27-acre Dynamatic Aerotropolis. Dynamatic will manufacture major sub-assemblies of the Bell
407 helicopter
from the park, with gradual expansion of the work package for Bell
407.
Udayant Malhoutra, CEO, Dynamatic, commented, “Dynamatic is privileged to be working with Bell Helicopter
on developing major assemblies for the Bell
407 on a global single-source basis. Bell Helicopter
is an extremely capable partner that brings high technology and artisanal skills along with an incredible commitment to ‘Make in India’. Their capability-insertion, knowledge-transfer and skill - sharing practices are extremely mature, and of great benefit to Dynamatic and the Indian aerospace
ecosystem.”
According to Sameer Rehman, Bell
Helicopter’s managing director for Asia Pacific, Bell Helicopter
is committed to the Make in India campaign and it is well-positioned to work together with Dynamatic to increase capabilities and drive market development in India. “The work Dynamatic performs on the Bell
407 repeatedly demonstrates their commitment to exacting quality. We are very confidant Dynamatic will continue to build world-class quality aerospace
components and deliver those components on time,” he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU