Ineos Styrolution to increase ABS and ASA capacity in US & Mexico

plans to increase capacity for acrylate (ASA) and (ABS) in the Americas. The company will construct a new ASA plant of 100 kilo tonne (KT) capacity in Bayport (Texas) and increase the capacity at its ABS-ASA plant in Altamira (Mexico).

The planned ASA facility strengthens the position as the only global producer with ASA production capacity in all regions. This will bring the company even closer to their customer partners by supporting their growth plans and continuing to provide the same high quality products across all regions.

Bayport, in the Greater Houston Area, will become the location of the new ASA plant. The site was selected based upon its easy access to raw materials (eg being adjacent to the monomer plant), low cost utilities and proximity to major customer markets. Also, Bayport offers an excellent infrastructure for domestic shipments and exports.

The new ASA plant in Bayport is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

Ineos Styrolution’s move strengthens the company’s commitment to the Americas region allowing for flexibility and support of customer growth with fast local response to changing needs. “This investment follows previous growth investments including the AMSAN production in Altamira, the current expansion of the ABS-ASA plant in Altamira and, most recently, the acquisition of the K-Resin business. We are very pleased that our customers and partners select our styrenic products as their solutions of choice. The plans we reveal today will allow us to continue growing in close cooperation with them in the future,” explained Alexander Glueck, president Americas.

The planned investment demonstrates the company’s commitment to its Triple Shift growth strategy focusing on key industries, and specialties and on growth markets. “The capacity increase in Bayport and in Altamira will give us additional resources in a dynamic market. It reduces the need to import volumes from other regions, allowing for more localised supply and at the same time supporting further growth in the other producing regions EMEA and APAC. This also gives us additional flexibility to meet our customers’ expectations in growing markets, as in the Americas. Our investment in the Bayport plant will also free up volumes to further expand our business in other regions,” commented Kevin McQuade, CEO,

provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging, toys, sports & leisure.