Home / Automobile / News / Hyundai plans to launch Punch rival: Here is all you need to know

Hyundai plans to launch Punch rival: Here is all you need to know

There were rumours that Hyundai was planning to bring its micro SUV Casper, to India, but recent sightings have confirmed that it is not the Hyundai Casper, but an entirely new vehicle

BS Web Team |Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
Hyundai plans to launch Punch rival: Here is all you need to know

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hyundai is preparing to launch its next product in India, a micro SUV that is likely to rival Tata's Punch. The vehicle is expected to be positioned just below Hyundai's compact SUV, the Venue, accord

Topics :Hyundai VenueHyundai MotorsTata TiagoTata TigorTata NexonBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Also Read

Stellantis India to drive into India's e-fleet market with Citroën e-C3

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes

Chinese carmaker BYD drives into Indian e-SUV segment with Atto 3

Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit may surge up to 355% YoY on higher sales volume

Maruti Suzuki soars 5%, hits 52-wk high on better-than-expected Q2 results

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch 4 electric vehicles in India in 8-12 months

Ashok Leyland MHCV volume 91% in FY23, sees industry demand gaining

Five firms make the PLI cut to manufacture hydrogen-powered vehicles

PV, CV segments drove auto sales in FY23; demand moderation likely in FY24

We want to become No. 1 EV player in India, says Hyundai's Unsoo Kim

Next Story