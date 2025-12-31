Vodafone Idea shares tank 15%, hits lower band; check all details here

Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares slumped 14.9 per cent and hit its lower circuit at ₹10.26 on Wednesday, as heavy selling emerged following reports that the telco may have to clear its AGR dues for FY18 and FY19 over the next five years. Business Standard was unable to independently verify these reports. The government is scheduled to announce its cabinet decisions, likely at 3 PM today.
At 2:26 PM, Vi was down 9.94 per cent at ₹10.87 on the BSE, even as Sensex traded 0.79 per cent higher at 85,340.74. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,17,768.88 crore.
Reports indicate the Union Cabinet has likely cleared an adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief package for the financially stressed operator, including a five-year moratorium on AGR payments. Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues of ₹87,695 crore are said to have been frozen, providing significant near-term relief to its overleveraged balance sheet.
As per the reported framework, repayment of the ₹87,695 crore will be pushed out to FY32–FY41. These frozen dues will be reassessed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) after audit, while AGR liabilities pertaining to FY18 and FY19 would still need to be paid over the next five years.
Earlier this month, Vi had submitted a proposal to the DoT seeking a recalculation of AGR by correcting arithmetical and duplication errors and asking for a one-time waiver of penalties and interest on penalties, estimated at ₹45,000–50,000 crore. This proposal was broadly consistent with its amended plea before the Supreme Court in September, where the company argued it should not be liable for penalty, interest and interest on penalty on disputed components of AGR and sought a comprehensive review of dues up to FY17 alongside a fresh computation of its obligations.
Available filings show that up to FY17, Vodafone Idea’s AGR liability stood at ₹58,254 crore, including principal of ₹12,797 crore, interest of ₹28,294 crore, penalty of ₹6,012 crore and interest on penalty of ₹11,151 crore. By March 2025, the total liability had risen to ₹83,400 crore, according to the petition filed in October, after factoring in additional licence fee demands of ₹9,450 crore raised by the DoT up to FY19, of which ₹5,606 crore related to periods up to FY17.