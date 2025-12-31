Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vodafone Idea shares tank 15%, hits lower band; check all details here

Vodafone Idea shares tank 15%, hits lower band; check all details here

Reports indicate the Union Cabinet has likely cleared an adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief package for the financially stressed operator, including a five-year moratorium on AGR payments

Vodafone Idea share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares slumped 14.9 per cent and hit its lower circuit at ₹10.26 on Wednesday, as heavy selling emerged following reports that the telco may have to clear its AGR dues for FY18 and FY19 over the next five years. Business Standard was unable to independently verify these reports. The government is scheduled to announce its cabinet decisions, likely at 3 PM today.
  At 2:26 PM, Vi was down 9.94 per cent at ₹10.87 on the BSE, even as Sensex traded 0.79 per cent higher at 85,340.74. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,17,768.88 crore.
 
Reports indicate the Union Cabinet has likely cleared an adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief package for the financially stressed operator, including a five-year moratorium on AGR payments. Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues of ₹87,695 crore are said to have been frozen, providing significant near-term relief to its overleveraged balance sheet.
 
 
As per the reported framework, repayment of the ₹87,695 crore will be pushed out to FY32–FY41. These frozen dues will be reassessed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) after audit, while AGR liabilities pertaining to FY18 and FY19 would still need to be paid over the next five years.
 
Earlier this month, Vi had submitted a proposal to the DoT seeking a recalculation of AGR by correcting arithmetical and duplication errors and asking for a one-time waiver of penalties and interest on penalties, estimated at ₹45,000–50,000 crore. This proposal was broadly consistent with its amended plea before the Supreme Court in September, where the company argued it should not be liable for penalty, interest and interest on penalty on disputed components of AGR and sought a comprehensive review of dues up to FY17 alongside a fresh computation of its obligations.
 
Available filings show that up to FY17, Vodafone Idea’s AGR liability stood at ₹58,254 crore, including principal of ₹12,797 crore, interest of ₹28,294 crore, penalty of ₹6,012 crore and interest on penalty of ₹11,151 crore. By March 2025, the total liability had risen to ₹83,400 crore, according to the petition filed in October, after factoring in additional licence fee demands of ₹9,450 crore raised by the DoT up to FY19, of which ₹5,606 crore related to periods up to FY17. 
 

More From This Section

Dr Lal PathLabs: Street worried over rising pressures

HDFC Sec turns bullish on Dr Lal PathLabs; upgrades to 'Buy'; raises target

Lemon Tree Hotels, the largest mid-priced hotel chain in India, plans to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels to achieve its goal of becoming a debt-free company in six years.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan bullish on Lemon Tree on strong pipeline, RevPAR

Indian refineries

Oil & Gas index surges nearly 3%; HPCL, Oil India, BPCL, IOC rally up to 6%

BSE, Stock Markets

Earnings, policy aid to lift Indian equities after 2025 underperformance

VA Tech Wabag

Motilal Oswal bullish on VA Tech Wabag; strong order book supports growth

Topics : Vodafone India Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayE to E Transportation IPO Allotment Top IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon