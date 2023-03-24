Home / Companies / News / Power Grid Corporation board okays raising Rs 600 crore via bonds

Power Grid Corporation board okays raising Rs 600 crore via bonds

It showed that the total issue size is Rs 600 crore, which includes base issue size of Rs 100 crore and green shoe option of Rs 500 crore

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
Power Grid Corporation board okays raising Rs 600 crore via bonds

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Power Grid Corporation's board has approved rasing up to Rs 600 crore through bonds to be issued on private placement basis.

"Committee of directors for bonds, in their meeting held today i.e. on 24th March, 2023, have approved the raising of unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable POWERGRID Bonds-LXXII (72nd) issue 2022-23 on private placement up to Rs 600 crore by securitisation of cash flows of 10 years i.e. till FY 2032-33 of its operational SPV (special purpose vehicle) viz. 'POWERGRID NM Transmission Ltd' (PNMTL)," a BSE filing stated.

It showed that the total issue size is Rs 600 crore, which includes base issue size of Rs 100 crore and green shoe option of Rs 500 crore.

The bonds will be listed at BSE and/or NSE. Bonds are redeemable at par in 40 equal instalments and interest payment on quarterly basis, it stated.

Topics :Power Grid Corporation of IndiaFundraisingBonds

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Also Read

Sebi bans The Apex Global, its proprietor from markets for 4 years

Sebi's refund to Sahara investors reach Rs 138 crore since 2012

Sebi issues notice to attach bank accounts of Sahara group's Subrata Roy

Rs 5.44 crore earned as norms for serving food in open spaces relaxed

Future Enterprises defaults on principal amount of Rs 126.13 cr in Sep

Airtel India adds 235 cities to 5G network, service available in 500

Xiaomi India joins United Way India to upskill transgender community

Bajaj Finance, Cathay Financial weighing CBA Indonesia bids: Reports

'Anxiety at peak': Accenture layoff move jolts Indian IT professionals

LIC plans investment exposure caps post Adani share rout: Reports

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story