    Home / Current Affairs / News / Rajasthan govt announces 4% hike in DA of state employees, pensioners

    Apart from the state employees, this benefit will also be payable to the work-charged, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad employees

    Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Jaipur
    1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
    The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced a 4 per cent increase in the dearness allowance of the state employees and pensioners.

    The pensioners and state government employees will now receive a 42 per cent dearness allowance (DA) with effect from January 1, 2023.

    Earlier, 38 per cent DA was being given to them.

    The decision will benefit about 8 lakh state employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners, according to an official release.

    Apart from the state employees, this benefit will also be payable to the work-charged, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad employees.

    The state government will bear a financial burden of about Rs 1,640 crore annually with this increase.

    Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the central government announced a DA, but it is implemented after a long time, while the Rajasthan government ensures immediate payment of the increased amount along with the announcement.

    Topics :rajasthanRajasthan governmentPensions

    First Published: Mar 25 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

