Monday, December 22, 2025 | 08:37 AM IST
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Dec 22: Granules, Infosys, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 22: Granules, Infosys, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 22: Varun Beverages, KEC International, PVR Inox, Rites, Tech M, and Crompton Greaves are some of the other stocks to watch today

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

SI Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Stocks to watch today, Monday, December 22, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-up open for the benchmark Nifty 50 index, likely seeking support from gains in Asian share indices. 
 
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.62 per cent or 161 points higher at 26,180 as of 8:19 AM.
 
Markets in Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia advanced in early trade on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street last week. US stocks gained on Friday as technology stocks rebounded on renewed optimism about artificial intelligence (AI) growth post Micron Technology’s forecast. 
 
The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI added as much as 2.07 per cent and 1.65 per cent, respectively. The CSI 300 and Hang Seng gained 0.65 per cent and 0.75 per cent higher, respectively.
 
 
Market participants await the China’s Conference Board’s Leading index data, UK’s final GDP, Business Investment data, due to be released later today. 

In this backdrop, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Tata Steel: The company has acquired 1,488 million shares with a face value of $0.1008, aggregating to $150 million or ₹1,35.94 crore in T Steel Holdings Pte, according to an exchange filing. In a separate filing, Tata Steel said that it has received an order from the Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, which has directed the company to pay ₹493.35 crore tax and penalty of ₹638.82 crore.
 
Infosys: The company has reached a settlement agreement for a class action lawsuit against its foreign subsidiary, McCamish LLC and its certain customer. As a part of the settlement, McCamish will pay $17.5 million into a fund.
 
Indraprastha Gas: The company will set up a compressed bio gas plant or biofuel projects in collaboration with Hindustan Waste Treatment. Indraprastha Gas has formed a joint venture with Hindustan Waste Treatment in this regard. 
 
Tech Mahindra: It has received an order to pay ₹1,287.44 crore to provident fund accounts of certain domestic employees, and employees deputed in the foreign locations. 
 
Rites: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Botswana to modernise railway and transport infrastructure. 
 
KEC International: After hearing a writ petition, pertaining to KEC International’s exclusion from Power Grid Corp’s tenders, the High Court of Delhi, kept latter’s order in abeyance and allowed the company to continue to participate in bidding for Power Grid Corp’s tenders. 
 
PVR Inox: It has added two-screen multiplexes in Solar Colony, Saboo, Leh, Ladakh, developed Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO) model. Post this launch, PVR Inox has the largest multiplex network with 1,774 screens at 356 properties in 112 cities.
 
Fortis Healthcare: The hospital operator through its subsidiary, International Hospital has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the 125-bedded People Tree Hospital in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru through 100 per cent acquisition of TMI Healthcare. Fortis Healthcare is investing a total of ₹840 crores to achieve over-300-beds capacity in Bengaluru. 
 
Granules India: Its subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. has received a tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Amphetamine Extended-Release Orally Disintegrating Tablets.
 
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company was granted a patent for invention titled ‘Energy Efficient Cooling With Ceiling Fan And Air Conditioner Based On Environmental Conditions’.
   

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

