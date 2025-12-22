Monday, December 22, 2025 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,13,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,990

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,320. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,13,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,990.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,170 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,270 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,320.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,22,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,23,990 in Chennai. 
          
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,140.
                
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,13,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,25,900.
 
US gold and silver hit record highs on Monday as softer US labour data and a tame inflation reading fuelled bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in January.
 
Spot gold climbed 1 per cent to an all-time high at $4,384.50 an ounce by 02:03 GMT. US gold futures added 0.7 per cent to $4,416.30.
 
Spot silver rose 2.2 per cent to hit a record high at $68.65. Platinum rose 2.6 per cent to $2,028.34, a more than 17-year high. Palladium added 3.8 per cent to $1,772.74, a near three-year high. 
(with inputs from Reuters)

