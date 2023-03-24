Home / Economy & Policy / News / Govt okays electronic manufacturing cluster in Hubli; second in Karnataka

Govt okays electronic manufacturing cluster in Hubli; second in Karnataka

Govt eyes investments worth over Rs 1,500 cr, creation of over 18,000 jobs. Nine companies have already committed to making investments of Rs 340 crore with an employment potential of 2,500

Sourabh Lele |Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
Govt okays electronic manufacturing cluster in Hubli; second in Karnataka

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday approved an electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) in Dharwad district of Karnataka, with an expectation to bring investments worth over Rs 1,500 crore and generate 18,000 jo

Topics :IT ministryKarnatakamanufacturing

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

Also Read

Carry out relief work on priority in flood-hit areas: Karnataka CM Bommai

This bank stock has zoomed over 50% in 3 days on robust Q2 results

A tough job for the BJP in Karnataka

Karnataka govt bans Ola, Uber, Rapido auto services; terms them 'illegal'

SC verdict on Karnataka hijab ban today: A look at the timeline of events

Finance Secretary T V Somanathan to head panel on pension schemes: FM

Finance Bill: No respite for startups as Angel Tax effective from Apr 2024

Office space demand for properties larger than 100,000 sq ft high: Report

15% of pilots in India are women, 3 times more than global average: DGCA

Foreign exchange reserves rise to over six-week high with $572.8 bn

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story