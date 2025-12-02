Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat start; Asia markets up; Fed Chair Powell speech in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, December 02, 2025: At 7:08 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 26,334, indicating a flat start for domestic markets.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, December 02, 2025: A day after scaling fresh record highs, benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex are likely to take cues from Jerome Powell’s speech, mixed global trends, and active primary market developments.
On Monday, the Sensex slipped 64.77 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 85,641.9, while the Nifty50 eased 27.2 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 26,175.75. Earlier in the session, the Sensex hit a record high of 86,159 and the Nifty touched 26,325.8.
Global cues
Asian markets were mostly higher Tuesday, with South Korean auto stocks rallying after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that reduced US auto tariffs of 15 per cent on South Korea would take effect retroactively from November 1. Hyundai Motor and Kia climbed nearly 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, lifting the Kospi by 1.02 per cent.
November inflation in South Korea rose 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y, slightly above expectations, while core inflation held at 2 per cent. The steady readings support the Bank of Korea’s decision to keep rates unchanged at 2.5 per cent.
Across the region, sentiment was cautious after a crypto-led sell-off on Wall Street. Bitcoin slumped about 6 per cent overnight, dragging down crypto-linked stocks such as Coinbase and Strategy, while AI names Broadcom and Super Micro Computer also saw profit-taking.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.54 per cent at the start. JGB yields surged, with the 10-year touching 1.88 per cent, the highest since 2008, on rising bets of a rate hike. Australia’s ASX 200 edged up 0.12 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 0.53 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.38 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 per cent.
IPO today
Neochem Bio IPO (SME) and Helloji Holidays IPO (SME) will open for subscription,
Ravelcare IPO (SME), Clear Secured Services IPO (SME), Speb Adhesives IPO (SME), Invicta Diagnostic IPO (SME), Astron Multigrain IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription, while Purple Wave IPO (SME), Logiciel Solutions IPO (SME) and Exato Technologies IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription.
Commodity corner
Oil prices climbed over 1 per cent on Monday after Ukrainian drone attacks, the U.S. closure of Venezuelan airspace, and OPEC’s decision to keep output unchanged for Q1 2026. Brent rose 1.27 per cent to $63.17 a barrel, while WTI gained 1.32 per cent to $59.32.
Gold hit a six-week high on expectations of US rate cuts and a weaker dollar, with spot prices up 0.2 per cent at $4,239.35 and February futures rising 0.4 per cent to $4,273.30. Silver jumped 3.7 per cent to a record $558.49 per ounce.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Near-term margins for cement companies to remain under pressure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The projections in the cement industry are mixed. Prices and demand remained muted in the third quarter (October & November) and short term uptick doesn’t seem likely.
However, the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) was good year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for many cement majors aided by base effect, and some analysts expect acceleration in earnings and volume in the next financial year, again aided by base effect.
November was weak, and price recovery is likely to be muted due to aggressive market share strategies by large firms and supply increases as new capacities come online. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Centre to sell up to 6% stake in Bank of Maharashtra via OFS for ₹2,500 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Centre plans to sell up to a 6 per cent stake in the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) this week through an offer for sale (OFS), the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said on Monday. The sale opens for non-retail investors on Tuesday, while retail investors can place bids on Wednesday.
The base offer comprises 384.6 million shares, with an additional 76.9 million shares available under the green-shoe option, taking the total to 461.5 million shares or 6 per cent of the stake of the Pune-based lender.
“Offer for sale in BoM opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Wednesday. Government offers to disinvest 5 per cent equity in the bank with an additional 1 per cent as a green-shoe option,” DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin falls 5% below $90,000 amid steep monthly losses and market selloff
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin fell below $90,000 on Monday, as a selloff gathered pace following the steepest monthly decline since mid 2021, as renewed risk aversion drove investors out of stocks and digital assets.
The world's largest cryptocurrency fell by as much as 6.1 per cent at one point. By 1120 GMT, it was down 5.2 per cent at $86,461, set for its biggest one-day fall in a month and hovering near last month's eight-month low of $80,553.
Bitcoin shed more than $18,000 in November, as a record amount of money rushed out of the market, making this its largest dollar loss since May 2021, when a number of cryptocurrencies collapsed. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Meesho IPO opens Dec 3: Analysts recommend long-term buy; should you bid?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Meesho, a Softbank-backed e-commerce player, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹5,421.2 crore through its maiden public issue. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 382.9 crore shares worth ₹4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 105.5 million shares worth ₹1,171.2 crore.
Under the OFS, Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Kumar, Elevation Capital V, Peak XV Partners Investments V, Venture Highway Series 1, Golden Summit, Y Combinator Continuity Holdings I, Man Hay Tam, Sarin Family India, and Gemini Investments are the selling shareholders. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama says 'Buy' again on Coromandel Int'l; 3 drivers behind the call
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic brokerage Nuvama has reaffirmed its ‘Buy’ rating on agri-solutions provider Coromandel International on the back of a stronger multi-year growth runway built on diversification, backward integration and scale expansion.
At its recent analyst meet, the company laid out an ambitious roadmap aimed at transforming its fertiliser and crop protection franchises, while selectively building optionality in adjacent chemistries.
Analysts at Nuvama expect Coromandel to clock ~15 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, with profitability improving as integration benefits materialise. The brokerage has maintained its target price at ₹3,234, valuing the stock at 30x Q2FY28E earnings per share (EPS). READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold hits six-week high, silver climbs to record on US rate cut bets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices climbed to their highest level in six weeks on Monday, driven by expectations of a US interest rate cut this month and shifts in Federal Reserve leadership, while silver touched a record.
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $4,255.98 per ounce, as of 1239 GMT, its highest since October 21. US gold futures for February delivery gained 0.8 per cent to $4,290.70.
Silver was up 1.9 per cent at $57.46 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $57.86 earlier.
"Market participants are now starting to price in again a rate cut for the Fed in December, as well the expectation is the new FOMC chairman will be a dove... that is supporting investment demand for gold," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, LIC, HUL, NMDC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to track today
Reliance Industries:Mukesh Ambani–led Reliance Industries has announced that a composite scheme of arrangement involving Reliance Retail Limited (RRL), Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), and Tira Beauty Limited—set to be renamed as the new RCPL—has come into effect from December 1, 2025. With the scheme becoming operational, RCPL stands dissolved from the same date.
Tech Mahindra:The company has announced that the Boards of Directors have cleared a proposal to merge LCC North Central Europe B.V. with LCC Europe B.V., both wholly owned step-down subsidiaries. The transaction, which carries an appointed date of April 1, 2025, remains subject to regulatory approvals in the jurisdiction of incorporation. Post-merger, LCC North Central Europe B.V. will cease to be a wholly owned subsidiary and, consequently, will no longer be a step-down unit of Tech Mahindra.
Bank of Maharashtra: The Centre plans to sell up to a 6 per cent stake in the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) this week through an offer for sale (OFS), the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said on Monday. The sale opens for non-retail investors on Tuesday, while retail investors can place bids on Wednesday. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and silver ETF assets double in six months on record inflows
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and silver holdings of domestic mutual funds (MFs) have more than doubled over the past six months, driven by record inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a sharp rise in precious metal prices.
Gold and silver ETFs had combined assets under management (AUM) of around ₹1.6 trillion at the end of November, more than double the ₹79,319 crore in May 2025, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
Inflow data derived from the latest AUM figures indicates that while the inflow momentum slowed in November, it remains elevated compared to the recent past. The ETFs likely garnered around ₹6,000 crore last month after two consecutive months of collections above ₹10,000 crore. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets ended in negative zone
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rise
7:38 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:38 AM IST