Home / International / News / Others / Hong Kong traffic accident leaves some 70 people injured including children

Hong Kong traffic accident leaves some 70 people injured including children

Four passenger buses and a truck collided near a Hong Kong road tunnel on Friday and about 70 people were injured, including children. Most of the injuries were minor. The accident occurred after midday near a tunnel entrance on Tseung Kwan O Road in Lam Tin, a residential area in Kowloon. Some 60 people sustained light injuries and around nine others suffered more serious injuries, police said. It was unclear what caused the collision. Scores of firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to the scene. Several people lay on stretchers and at least one passenger was seen being helped out of a vehicle. A window on the side of a bus was shattered. Some of the injured, including elderly people, were treated by paramedics at the scene. A group of primary school students was seen sitting on the road and some of them sustained hand injuries.

AP |Press Trust of India | Hong Kong
Hong Kong traffic accident leaves some 70 people injured including children

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Four passenger buses and a truck collided near a Hong Kong road tunnel on Friday and about 70 people were injured, including children. Most of the injuries were minor.

The accident occurred after midday near a tunnel entrance on Tseung Kwan O Road in Lam Tin, a residential area in Kowloon.

Some 60 people sustained light injuries and around nine others suffered more serious injuries, police said.

It was unclear what caused the collision.

Scores of firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to the scene. Several people lay on stretchers and at least one passenger was seen being helped out of a vehicle. A window on the side of a bus was shattered.

Some of the injured, including elderly people, were treated by paramedics at the scene. A group of primary school students was seen sitting on the road and some of them sustained hand injuries.

Topics :Hong Kongroad accident

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Also Read

Hong Kong registers air passenger traffic at 2.1 mn in Jan, up 28 times

Hong Kongers who clapped, criticised judge in court guilty of sedition

Democracy on 'verge of collapse' in Hong Kong with Civic Party set to fall

98 people injured in road accidents during New Year celebrations in Lucknow

China was not prepared for Covid surge, 3 waves may hit this winter: Report

Nuclear drone to generate 'radioactive tsumani' tested: North Korea

Cyclone Freddy deepens cholera risks in worst-hit countries: WHO

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Protesters disrupt forum on Kashmir at National Press Club in Washington

Google pays tribute to Kitty O'Neil, once the fastest woman in the world

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story