Home / Markets / IPO / Gaudium IVF IPO allotment likely today; here's how to check status, GMP

Gaudium IVF IPO allotment likely today; here's how to check status, GMP

Once Gaudium IVF IPO allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue

Gaudium IVF IPO allotment status

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 8:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gaudium IVF IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares of the initial public offering (IPO) of Gaudium IVF & Women Health is expected to be finalised today, February 25, 2026, following a decent investor interest that saw the issue subscribed 5.66 times, according to data available on the NSE.
 
The In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments provider company’s ₹165-crore maiden offering witnessed a tepid start, reflecting cautious investor sentiment initially. However, demand surged sharply on the final day of bidding, led by non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
NIIs bid for 18.23 times the shares reserved for their quota, and retail investors overbooked their category by 5.88 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), however, showed the lowest interest and only booked 93 per cent of the reserved quota.
 
 
With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.

Here's how to check Gaudium IVF IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue.

Direct links to check Gaudium IVF IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Gaudium IVF IPO allotment status:
 
Check Gaudium IVF IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Gaudium IVF IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html
 

Gaudium IVF IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

Even as the allotment process for Gaudium IVF IPO shares is underway, the company’s unlisted shares are trading flat at around ₹79 per share (upper end of the IPO price) in the grey market, revealed the sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Gaudium IVF IPO remains Nil on Wednesday.
 
The IVF treatments provider’s shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, February 27, 2026. Based on current grey market trends, the stock is expected to make a subdued debut, though analysts caution that the grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial and speculative indicator and should not be viewed as a reliable measure of listing performance.
 

