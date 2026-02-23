Shree Ram Twistex IPO invites bids: GMP up 5%; should you park your money?

Shree Ram Twistex IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the cotton yarn manufacturer The initial public offering (IPO) of the cotton yarn manufacturer Shree Ram Twistex opens for public subscription today, Monday, February 23, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹110.24 crore from the markets.

Ahead of the public launch, grey market trends indicate subdued sentiment for the public offering of Shree Ram Twistex. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹109 per share. This translates to a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 per share, or 4.81 per cent over the price end of the price band of ₹95 - ₹104.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO structure

The cotton yarn manufacturer’s maiden share sale includes an entirely fresh issue of 10.6 million equity shares estimated to be worth ₹110.24 crore. Shree Ram Twistex IPO does not have any offer for sale (OFS) component.

The public issue will be offered at a price band of ₹95 - ₹104 per share with a lot size of 144 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 144 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,976 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots, or 1,872 shares, of Shree Ram Twistex IPO with an investment amount of ₹1,94,688.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date, listing date

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Shree Ram Twistex IPO is likely to conclude on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Following that, the basis of allotment of the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

ALSO READ | Clean Max Enviro IPO: Long-term growth eyed, but valuation raises eyebrows Shares of Shree Ram Twistex will make their debut on the bourses, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue, while Interactive Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO objective

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP) submitted by the company, Shree Ram Twistex proposes to utilise ₹7.85 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up a 6.1 MW Solar Power Plant for captive use, and ₹39 crore for a 4.2 MW Wind Power Plant. Additionally, ₹14.9 crore will be used for repayment of debt, and ₹44 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Review: Should you apply?

Brokerage firm Swastika Investmart has assigned an ‘Avoid’ rating to the public offering, citing that the IPO valuation at around 29x-30x P/E already factors in most of the future growth. Though Shree Ram Twistex is showing improving margins and strong earnings momentum, supported by its shift to captive green energy, compared to cheaper listed peers, near-term upside looks limited, the brokerage said.