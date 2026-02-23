Monday, February 23, 2026 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,59,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,59,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,990

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,420 | Image: Canva/Free

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 8:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,59,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,990. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,270 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,60,140 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,420.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,45,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,46,790 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,140.
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900.
 
In US, gold rose to a more than three-week high on Monday, as the dollar fell after the US Supreme Court struck down a vast swathe of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Friday and as US-Iran tensions simmered.
 
Spot gold climbed 1.2 per cent to $5,163.60 per ounce by 0210 GMT, hitting a more than three-week high. US gold futures for April delivery were up 2 per cent at $5,184.90. 
 
Spot silver climbed 3.1 per cent to $87.10 per ounce, a more than two-week high. Spot platinum rose 1.2 per cent to $2,182.60 per ounce, while palladium was up 0.5 per cent at $1,753.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 8:24 AM IST

