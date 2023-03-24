Home / International / News / Companies / Microsoft's $69 bn Activision takeover deal gets boost from UK regulators

Microsoft's $69 bn Activision takeover deal gets boost from UK regulators

The narrowing of the probe echoes a similar step at European Union level where the bloc is said to be only focusing on cloud gaming services.

Bloomberg |Bloomberg
Premium
Microsoft's $69 bn Activision takeover deal gets boost from UK regulators

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Katharine Gemmell Microsoft Corp.’s chances of winning antitrust approval for its $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc. got a boost after UK regulators narrowed the scope of their probe

Topics :MicrosoftCall of Dutyacquisition

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Also Read

Activision Blizzard's chief compliance officer resigns on assault charges

US FTC sues Microsoft to block its $69 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition

Microsoft claims to have no idea why 'Call of Duty' franchise is special

Microsoft drops aggressive claim against US FTC in Activision Blizzard case

EU sends formal warning to Microsoft over $69 bn Activision Blizzard deal

Xiaomi's revenue and profit slides in Q4 due to China's Covid-19 curbs

As Tiktok faces heat, CEO says will never share US user data with China

Credit Suisse, UBS among banks under scrutiny in Russia sanctions probe

Jack Dorsey's wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg's latest report

Toshiba Corp accepts $15 bn buyout offer from Japanese consortium

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story