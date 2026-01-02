Friday, January 02, 2026 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GATE Admit Card 2026 date postponed, new date to be soon, all details here

GATE Admit Card 2026 date postponed, new date to be soon, all details here

The GATE Admit Card 2026 release date has been postponed by IIT Guwahati. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 admit card was scheduled to be out today, on Jan 2, 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit card release date has been rescheduled. The new date for the issuance of the admit card will be announced later by IIT Guwahati, the institution that administers the exam. The release of the admission cards was originally planned for January 2, 2026.
 
Candidates who have enrolled for the entrance exam can access the exam's mock link now. To help students prepare for the test, IIT Guwahati has made the exam's mock link available.

About GATE 2026 exams

"The release date of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed. The revised release date will be announced soon. The paper schedule is released. Mock Test Links are live now," says an official statement on the GATE 2026 website.
 
 
In partnership with IISc Bengaluru and all Indian Institutes of Technology, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) will host GATE 2026 in February. The National Coordination Board (NCB), Ministry of Education, will administer the test. 

How to download the GATE Admit Card 2026 once out?

1. Go to the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
 
2. Press on the GATE Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
 
3. A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.
 
4. Press on submit, and your admit card will be showcased.
 
5. Press the admit card and download it.

GATE 2026 exam pattern

The exam will be administered in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. There will be 30 test papers for the GATE 2026. The exam will be administered in English.
 
A total of 100 marks is awarded for each GATE 2026 paper; 15 marks are awarded for General Aptitude (GA), and the remaining 85 marks are awarded for the exam paper syllabus. 

More about the GATE exams

Candidates' understanding of undergraduate and graduate courses in engineering, technology, science, architecture, humanities, commerce, and the arts is assessed in the national exam.
 
Admission to postgraduate programs in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities requires passing this national entrance exam.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

