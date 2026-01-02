Friday, January 02, 2026 | 07:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,35,070, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,37,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,35,070, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,37,900

The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,23,810

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,220. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,35,070, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,37,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,23,810.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,070 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,36,130 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,220.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,23,810, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,24,390 in Chennai. 
            
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,960.
                  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,37,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,55,900.
 
Precious metals started the New Year higher on Friday, as gold climbed a little from a two-week low hit in the previous session, while the others also pared some losses accumulated in the past week, even as the metals notched unprecedented gains in 2025.
 
Spot gold rose 0.8 per cent to $4,346.69 per ounce as of 0019 GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,549.71 on December 26. It fell to a two-week low on Wednesday. US gold futures for February delivery gained 0.5 per cent to $4,360.60/oz.
 
Spot silver added 2.1 per cent to $72.75 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on Monday. Silver ended the year surging 147 per cent, far outpacing gold, in what was its best year ever on-record.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 7:17 AM IST

