Campus Activewear shares tank 9% after TPG sold entire 7.62% stake

Among the buyers were Fidelity and Societe Generale. Shares of the shoe manufacturer closed at Rs 338 on the NSE, where Rs 1,229 crore shares changed hands

Shares of Campus Activewear plunged almost 9 per cent after TPG sold its entire 7.62 per cent stake in the company via block deals. The private equity major sold 23.2 million shares at Rs 347.24 apiec