Sebi study for FY22 had shown that 9 out of 10 F&O traders had incurred losses

Finance Bill 2023: STT hike on F&O likely to make a dent in volumes

The surprise 25 per cent hike in securities transaction tax (STT) on sales of futures and options (F&O) contracts has met with a disapproval from the stock-broking community, who fear a hit on volumes