    Cyber Media (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

    Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
    Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd, SEPC Ltd, Winpro Industries Ltd and ISMT Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 March 2023.

    Cyber Media (India) Ltd tumbled 14.34% to Rs 14.99 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 33731 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4828 shares in the past one month.

    Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd lost 12.41% to Rs 769. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8563 shares in the past one month.

    SEPC Ltd crashed 9.94% to Rs 12.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

    Winpro Industries Ltd pared 8.33% to Rs 2.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36347 shares in the past one month.

    ISMT Ltd plummeted 8.26% to Rs 71.29. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

    First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

