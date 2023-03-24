Bosch Ltd spurts 0.14%, up for five straight sessions

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 18453.9, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.32% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% slide in NIFTY and a 17.78% slide in the Nifty Bank.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18453.9, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 17055.6. The Sensex is at 57863.9, down 0.11%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 3.22% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

