Bosch Ltd spurts 0.14%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 18453.9, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.32% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% slide in NIFTY and a 17.78% slide in the Nifty Bank.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18453.9, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 17055.6. The Sensex is at 57863.9, down 0.11%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 3.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12205.7, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8727 shares today, compared to the daily average of 27976 shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 18455.2, up 0.12% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 31.32% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% slide in NIFTY and a 17.78% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 39.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

