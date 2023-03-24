    Home / News-CM / Equities / Hot Pursuit / Real Estate stocks slide

    Real Estate stocks slide

    Capital Market |Capital Market Automatic

    Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us

    Listen to This Article

    Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 40.6 points or 1.3% at 3077.09 at 13:47 IST.

    Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 4.83%), DLF Ltd (down 2.66%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.92%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.19%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.87%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.43%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.4%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.1%).

    On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.13%), turned up.

    At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.22 or 0.2% at 57811.06.

    The Nifty 50 index was down 40.15 points or 0.24% at 17036.75.

    The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 201.98 points or 0.74% at 26937.95.

    The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 62.06 points or 0.73% at 8474.09.

    On BSE,1232 shares were trading in green, 2167 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

    Powered by Capital Market - Live News

    First Published: IST

    Also Read

    Mahindra Lifespace rises on announcing JV with Actis

    Real Estate stocks slide

    Real Estate stocks slide

    Real Estate stocks slide

    Real Estate stocks slide

    Cyber Media (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

    Metal shares fall

    Basic materials shares edge lower

    HCL Technologies Ltd down for fifth straight session

    Tata Power Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

    Recommended for you

    Recommended by

    Next Story