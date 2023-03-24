Home / PF / News / Tax / Life insurers may gain from debt MFs being taxed at marginal rate

Life insurers may gain from debt MFs being taxed at marginal rate

Experts say they may now be slightly better placed as customers looking for tax-free returns under Rs 5 lakh investment a year may now choose their guaranteed products

Subrata Panda |Business Standard | Mumbai
Premium
Life insurers may gain from debt MFs being taxed at marginal rate

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Removal of long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) with indexation benefits status on debt mutual funds might have evened out the playing field for long-term debt products, even as the life insurance indus

Topics :life insurance industryDebt MFsLTCG

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Also Read

Budget 2023: MFs seek LTCG exemption for longer-term equity investments

Removal of LTCG tax benefits on debt MFs pushes corporate bond yields

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Invest in long-term debt? Dynamic bond fund managers on the fence

Regulating global index providers may put MFs in a spot, fear experts

March 31 is here: Link PAN with Aadhaar, file updated ITR & submit Form 12B

Gift, loan, house rent: How your family can help in saving taxes

I-T department selects 68,000 'high-value' cases for e-verification

Meet the last advance tax deadline for FY23 to steer clear of penalties

Angel tax relief likely for Sebi-enrolled FPIs; rules expected by April 15

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story