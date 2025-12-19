ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: GMP soars to ₹520 ahead of listing on BSE, NSE
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE: Grey market trends hint at solid listing for company's shares on the BSE, and NSE
SI Reporter New Delhi
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Early grey market trends suggest a positive debut for ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) shares, which are set to list today, Friday, December 19, 2025. This comes after the company raised ₹10,602.65 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).
Ahead of its listing, unlisted shares of ICICI Prudential AMC were reportedly trading at around ₹2,685 each in the grey market. This reflects a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹520, or approximately 24.02 per cent higher than the issue price of ₹2,165, according to market sources tracking unofficial activity.
If the grey market trends hold, ICICI Prudential AMC shares could list around ₹2,685 on both the BSE and NSE, indicating potential gains of over 24 per cent for allotted investors. However, analysts caution that GMP remains an unofficial and unregulated indicator, and may not reliably predict the actual market performance post-listing.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO details
The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO was a pure Offer for Sale (OFS), with Prudential Corporation Holdings offloading up to 48,972,994 equity shares. The price band for the issue was ₹2,061–₹2,165 per share, with a lot size of 6 shares.
The IPO was open for subscription from Friday, December 12, to Tuesday, December 16, 2025. The offering saw strong investor interest and was oversubscribed 39.17 times overall, largely driven by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 123.87 times their reserved category. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) oversubscribed by 22.04 times, while retail investors subscribed 2.53 times.
The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, December 17, with the issue price fixed at ₹2,165 per share. As the public offering was entirely an OFS, ICICI Prudential AMC will not receive any proceeds from the sale. Instead, the proceeds will go to the Promoter Selling Shareholder after deducting offer-related expenses and applicable taxes.
9:20 AM
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: A glance at secondary markets
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, supported by favourable global cues, but are set to end the week lower for a third straight session. READ MORE
9:08 AM
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: ICICI Prudential AMC gets 'Long' rating from Equirus; 34% Upside Potential
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates Equirus Securities started coverage on ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) with a bullish call as it expects the company to deliver industry-leading profit growth. The brokerage has given ‘Long’ rating for the stock and a target price of ₹2,900, which indicates an upside potential of 34 per cent from its issue price of ₹2,165 apiece. READ MORE
8:58 AM
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Here's how the IPO proceeds will be used
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: As the public offering was entirely an OFS, ICICI Prudential AMC will not receive any proceeds from the sale. Instead, the proceeds will go to the promoter selling shareholder after deducting offer-related expenses and applicable taxes, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) submitted by the company.
8:44 AM
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Centrum starts coverage with 'Buy' on ICICI Pru AMC ahead of listing
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Brokerage firm Centrum Broking has initiated its coverage on ICICI Prudential AMC shares witha Buy rating.
"IPRU AMC is one of the biggest fund houses in India and enjoys considerable moats in the form of brand strength, pedigree and a large AUM base. At the IPO price (upper band), the stock is valued at 27x FY28E EPS. We value the company at 39x – 5 per cent higher than the implied multiple of HDFC AMC- translating to a target priceof Rs 3,181. We initiate coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating," said Centrum in its report.
8:33 AM
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Here's what latest GMP hints at
8:25 AM
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: PL Capital starts with 'Buy' on ICICI Pru AMC ahead of listing
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Domestic brokerage PL Capital has initiated coverage on ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) with a 'Buy' rating ahead of its listing on Dalal Street. The brokerage is optimistic about the company's business prospects, given its strong performance, which is driving the highest net equity flow market share (17.5 per cent in M8FY26) among AMCs, and its superior equity yields of 67 basis points (bps) due to the lowest distributor payout. READ MORE
8:17 AM
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Amid ₹1.85-trn fund raise, here are 5 lessons from IPO investing in 2025
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: India's primary market is set to close calendar year 2025 (CY25) on a strong note, marking one of the most active and record-breaking years for IPOs. According to data from PRIME Database, a total of 101 mainboard IPOs and 254 SME IPOs collectively raised ₹1.85 trillion as of December 15, the highest-ever annual fund mobilisation via public issues. READ MORE
8:12 AM
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Prudential Corporation to pocket ₹10,593-cr from ICICI Prudential AMC IPO
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Prudential Corporation Holdings is set to make a significant profit from the initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company. The ₹10,602.65-crore IPO is a full Offer for Sale (OFS), with Prudential Corporation Holdings selling up to 49 million (48,972,994) equity shares, as outlined in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). READ MORE
8:10 AM
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: IPO received solid response from investors
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: The public offering saw robust demand, with overall subscriptions exceeding the issue size by 39.17 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were the primary drivers of demand, subscribing 123.87 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed by 22.04 times, and retail investors, who subscribed 2.53 times.
8:04 AM
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: AMC to make D-Street debut today
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) are set to list on the BSE, and NSE today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates here.
First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 8:02 AM IST