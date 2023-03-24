Home / Technology / News / Google-owned YouTube shuts Indian short video shopping app Simsim

Google-owned YouTube shuts Indian short video shopping app Simsim

YouTube acquired Simsim in a deal that valued the company at over $70 million, according to the report

IANS |IANS | New Delhi
Google-owned YouTube shuts Indian short video shopping app Simsim

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is shutting down its live social commerce app Simsim, less than two years after its acquisition.

Simsim is an Indian startup, which the streaming giant acquired in mid-2021, reports TechCrunch.

Simsim was founded in 2019 by Amit Bagaria, Kunal Suri, and Saurabh Vashishtha.

Through influencer-based videos in Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali, it assisted small businesses in making the transition to e-commerce.

Creators post video reviews about products from local businesses, and viewers can buy those products directly through the app.

YouTube acquired Simsim in a deal that valued the company at over $70 million, according to the report.

At the time, YouTube stated that the acquisition will allow the video streaming giant to assist small businesses and retailers in India in reaching new customers in even more powerful ways.

Moreover, the report said that Simsim's acquisition came at a time when YouTube was exploring ways to expand into e-commerce.

Meanwhile, YouTube is rolling out song and album credits to its music streaming service "YouTube Music".

With this new feature, users will be able to see song and album credits when listening to their favourite music.

The feature, where users can instantly see detailed song information, such as who the singer is and who wrote, produced, and composed each track, has long been a part of many other streaming services like Tidal.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

Topics :GoogleYouTubevideo streaming

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

Also Read

YouTube removed 1.7 mn videos in India in July-Sept, most in world

YouTube expands shopping features to shorts-videos amid digital ad slowdown

YouTube introduces @ Handle feature: Know what is it, how it works and more

YouTube Shorts on TV: How are vertical videos going to look on wide screens

YouTube rolling out song, album credits to its music streaming service

Samsung unveils Galaxy F14 5G smartphone with 6000 mAh battery in India

Nothing Phone (1) users complain on Twitter about multiple issues

Snap launches new business unit to offer AI solutions to retailers

Have a Twitter blue tick? Buy a Blue subscription or lose it from April 1

Users can now access ChatGPT, Chat Sonic on Opera desktop, Opera GX

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story