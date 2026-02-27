PNGS Reva Diamond IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date
Applicants can check PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment status on the NSE, BSE and registrar Bigshare Services' website
SI Reporter New Delhi
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment: The allotment for PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery's maiden public issue is likely to be finalised today, February 27, 2026. The retail-focused jewellery brand’s IPO saw a subdued response, with overall subscription at 1.23 times.
As per NSE data, bids were received for 7.03 million shares against 5.7 million on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 1.04 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked 1.54 times of their quota and retail investors just 1.29 times.
With the issue now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment status, expected later today. Once finalised, applicants can check details on the NSE, BSE and registrar Bigshare Services' website.
Steps to check PNGS Reva Diamond IPO allotment status on BSE:
- Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
- Choose 'PNGS Reva Diamond' from the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page
- Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status
Steps to check PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment on Bigshare Services:
- Go to the IPO allotment section on the Bigshare Services website - bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html
- Choose the company name from the drop-down list.
- Enter any one detail - PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC.
- Submit the information to view your allotment status.
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of PNGS Reva were trading almost flat at ₹385 per share in the grey market, a discount of ₹1 compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹367 to ₹386.
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO listing date
PNGS Reva opened for public subscription on Tuesday, February 24, and closed on Thursday, February 26, 2026. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfers of shares to the respective demat accounts. PNGS Reva Diamond is expected to list on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 8:52 AM IST