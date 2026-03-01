T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs WI pitch report and Eden Gardens key stats

India will face West Indies in a high-stakes virtual quarterfinal in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, with the winner sealing the final semifinal spot. Both teams head into the contest with two points from two Super 8 matches, making this clash decisive for their tournament hopes.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India come into the game with confidence after posting a tournament-best 256/4 against Zimbabwe. Abhishek Sharma starred with a half-century, while Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson provided strong support. However, India will expect more control from their bowling unit, with Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya likely to shoulder the responsibility.

West Indies, captained by Shai Hope, possess dangerous batting depth. Shimron Hetmyer has strengthened the top order, while Romario Shepherd adds late-order firepower. With hitters like Rovman Powell and Brandon King, the Caribbean side will aim to overpower India in this knockout-style encounter.

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Eden Gardens pitch report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers can extract bounce and some early movement with the new ball, making the opening overs crucial for batters. As the innings settles, stroke-making becomes easier, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. In the middle overs, spinners can find some assistance as the surface slows slightly. In T20 cricket, totals in the range of 140–160 often lead to competitive matches at this venue.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 India vs West Indies: Head-to-head stats at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India and West Indies have played each other four times in a T20I at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and the Men in Blue have emerged victorious on all four occasions.

Most recent T20I match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The most recent T20I played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, was Match 37 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between West Indies and Italy. West Indies batted first and posted a total of 165 for 6. In reply, Italy were bundled out for just 123, as West Indies walked away with an easy 42-run win.