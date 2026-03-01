Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs WI pitch report and Eden Gardens key stats

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs WI pitch report and Eden Gardens key stats

India will look to keep their title defence alive by qualifying for the semifinals with a win over the West Indies

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 pitch report

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 pitch report

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 3:59 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

India will face West Indies in a high-stakes virtual quarterfinal in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, with the winner sealing the final semifinal spot. Both teams head into the contest with two points from two Super 8 matches, making this clash decisive for their tournament hopes.
 
Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India come into the game with confidence after posting a tournament-best 256/4 against Zimbabwe. Abhishek Sharma starred with a half-century, while Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson provided strong support. However, India will expect more control from their bowling unit, with Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya likely to shoulder the responsibility.
 
 
West Indies, captained by Shai Hope, possess dangerous batting depth. Shimron Hetmyer has strengthened the top order, while Romario Shepherd adds late-order firepower. With hitters like Rovman Powell and Brandon King, the Caribbean side will aim to overpower India in this knockout-style encounter. 

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Eden Gardens pitch report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers can extract bounce and some early movement with the new ball, making the opening overs crucial for batters. As the innings settles, stroke-making becomes easier, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. In the middle overs, spinners can find some assistance as the surface slows slightly. In T20 cricket, totals in the range of 140–160 often lead to competitive matches at this venue.

Also Read

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 live scorecard

South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: South Africa in command with regular wickets

CSK jersey for IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings unveil new jersey for upcoming season

South Africa vs Zimbabwe playing 11

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: South Africa vs Zimbabwe preview, live streaming

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 pitch report

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: SA vs ZIM pitch report and Delhi stadium key stats

South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 broadcasting details

SA vs ZIM live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 India vs West Indies: Head-to-head stats at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India and West Indies have played each other four times in a T20I at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and the Men in Blue have emerged victorious on all four occasions.

Most recent T20I match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The most recent T20I played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, was Match 37 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between West Indies and Italy. West Indies batted first and posted a total of 165 for 6. In reply, Italy were bundled out for just 123, as West Indies walked away with an easy 42-run win.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Key T20I stats

Category Stats
Total Matches 18
Matches won batting first 9
Matches won bowling first 9
Average 1st innings Score 158
Average 2nd innings Score 137
Highest total recorded 207/4 (20 Ovs) By SCO vs ITA
Lowest total recorded 70/10 (15.4 Ovs) By BAN vs NZ
Highest score chased 162/4 (18.5 Ovs) By IND vs WI
Lowest score defended 186/5 (20 Ovs) By IND vs WI
 

More From This Section

Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka head coach

Jayasuriya to quit as Sri Lanka coach after T20 World Cup 2026 exit

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 playing 11

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: India vs West Indies preview, toss time, streaming

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 full scorecard

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC Super 8: Pakistan knocked out despite win over Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table: New Zealand join England in semis

The Pakistan cricket team celebrating wicket vs England. Photo: PTI

Pakistan knocked out of T20 WC; semifinal and final to be held in India

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup T20 cricket Cricket News India cricket team West Indies cricket team India vs West Indies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

SA vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledOil Price Outlook on US Iran ConflictGold and Silver Price TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPerplexity ComputerIndia Semifinal QualificationOTT Releases This WeekPM Modi's Post-Budget WebinarPersonal Finance