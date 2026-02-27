Top OTT releases this week: The Bluff, Ikkis, Accused, Bridgerton and more

Your favourite OTT platforms are set to release some of the most eagerly awaited films and TV shows ever as February concludes this weekend. Top releases from a variety of genres, such as suspenseful dramas, lighthearted romances, and dark thrillers, are hitting the digital platforms this week.

Your viewing list is going to get crowded this time around, from Agastya Nanda's Ikkis making its digital debut to Bridgerton launching with the second part of its fourth season. Whether you are in the mood for high-stakes action, emotionally layered storytelling or historical drama, here are the top OTT releases to add to your watchlist.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week

The Bluff

· Release Date: February 25th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

· Genre: Action, Thriller

· Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban, Safia Oakley-Green, Ismael Cruz Cordova

The Bluff, an action thriller film directed by Frank E. Flowers and set in the Caribbean in the 19th century, centres on a former pirate whose life is upended when her former captain shows up with his crew, only to exact revenge for her previous actions.

Additionally, he searches for a piece of the treasure he seeks that is still in her possession. As the story progresses, the two engage in a titanic struggle for survival.

Accused

· Release Date: February 27th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix

· Genre: Thriller, Suspense

· Cast: Konkana Sen Sharma, Pratibha Rannta, Aditya Nanda, Sukant Goel

The plot of Anubhuti Kashyap's film revolves around a well-known gynaecologist whose life is completely upended after she is accused of sexual assault. Her wife then starts an investigation to uncover the truth as the rumours start to badly impact her life and success. The movie looks at issues of bias, power relations, and social injustice.

Bridgerton (Season 4, Part 2)

· Release Date: February 26th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix

· Genre: Romance, Historical

· Cast: Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessei, Nicola Coughlan, Florence Hunt

Picking up from the cliffhanger ending of Part 1, Part 2 finally brings Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s romance to a decisive turning point. However, their love story faces fresh complications when Lady Araminta Gun moves in next door, adding new layers of intrigue and social tension.

As whispers of scandal continue to follow their controversial proposal, the couple must confront rigid class divisions and mounting societal pressure. With emotions running high, Benedict and Sophie struggle to protect their relationship while navigating the unforgiving rules of Regency society.

Ikkis

· Release Date: February 26th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

· Genre: War, Biography

· Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ekavali Khanna

The life of 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarapal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who died during the Indo-Pak War at the age of 21, is the subject of the biographical war drama film Ikkis.

His journey from the first days of training until his posting as a tank commander during the 1971 Battle of Basantar against Pakistan is the main focus of the movie.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam

· Release Date: February 26th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Zee 5

· Genre: Drama

· Cast: Sachin Khedekar, Prajakta Koli, Siddharth Chandekar