    Home / Technology / News / Samsung unveils Galaxy F14 5G smartphone with 6000 mAh battery in India

    Samsung unveils Galaxy F14 5G smartphone with 6000 mAh battery in India

    Available in three colours, the Galaxy F14 5G will be available for purchase from the company's official website and online and offline stores from March 30 at a starting price of Rs 12,990

    IANS |IANS | New Delhi
    Samsung unveils Galaxy F14 5G smartphone with 6000 mAh battery in India

    2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us

    Listen to This Article

    Samsung on Friday announced the launch of a new smartphone -- Galaxy F14 5G, with a segment-only 6000 mAh battery in India.

    Available in three colours - Black, Green and Purple, the Galaxy F14 5G will be available for purchase from the company's official website and online and offline stores from March 30 at a starting price of Rs 12,990.

    "Galaxy F14 5G comes with a segment-only 5nm processor and 6000 mAh battery. It supports 13 bands for super-fast 5G connectivity. With many more 'Frevolutionary' features, Galaxy F14 5G is available at a net effective price starting Rs 12,990 and is a game changer in this category," Rahul Pahwa, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

    The new Galaxy F14 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display providing users with an immersive viewing experience for watching their favourite movies or games.

    The display comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5, which lets users stay worry-free.

    Moreover, it comes with Exynos 1330 chipset, which is a segment-only 5nm processor, allowing users to multitask with ease, play games, and do just about anything very smoothly.

    "With the launch of Samsung Galaxy F14 5G today, which possesses a 5nm 5G processor to deliver the ultimate performance with a 6000mAh battery, the smartphone experience is only going to get better," Kunal Gupta, Senior Director at Flipkart, said in a statement.

    It also supports 13 5G bands, which empower users to download, stream, share, and browse all their favourite content at lightning-fast speeds.

    Further, the Galaxy F14 5G also supports the Voice Focus feature and Samsung Wallet, which provides an all-in-one application for storing your financial applications, personal IDs, and other confidential documents.

    Topics :SamsungSamsung Galaxy smartphones

    First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

    Also Read

    Samsung launches new Galaxy A54, A34 smartphones with Nightography in India

    Samsung to reveal next-gen Galaxy laptops alongside Galaxy S23: Report

    Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

    Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature new telephoto sensor

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra likely to offer 25W fast charging support

    Nothing Phone (1) users complain on Twitter about multiple issues

    Snap launches new business unit to offer AI solutions to retailers

    Have a Twitter blue tick? Buy a Blue subscription or lose it from April 1

    Users can now access ChatGPT, Chat Sonic on Opera desktop, Opera GX

    Canon launches 16 new advanced printers in India: Specifications, price

    Recommended for you

    Recommended by

    Next Story