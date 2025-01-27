Upgraded BMW X3 launched at Rs 75.80 lakh: Features and performance details

The fourth-generation BMW X3 has roared into the Indian market, with prices starting at Rs 75.80 lakh and going up to Rs 77.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This luxury SUV is not just about the badge; it commands attention wherever it goes.

The iconic kidney grille, now reimagined in a new format, takes centre stage on the revamped front end, flanked by a redesigned bumper. Its sleek LED headlamps are enhanced with integrated dual L-shaped DRLs, and the rear boasts new Y-shaped LED taillights that leave a lasting impression.

The inside surprises with a sea change. The interiors are quite different from the latest generation of BMWs. That said, it still has the likeable curved display, featuring BMW’s latest iDrive9 infotainment system. The BMW interaction bar that we first saw on the 7-series also finds its way into the X3 but is of a much different design with a small bar in the centre of the dashboard with V-shaped extensions onto the doors. Housed within the Vs are the side air vents that have a slider line with touch control to open and close these vents, the central locking touch buttons and an X3 logo plus memory buttons for the seat.

Luxury meets cutting-edge tech

The centre console that houses the gear knob as well as the modern version of the iDrive is also the same with the same tactile my modes button as well as those for the cameras etc. The steering wheel is also new and on my test car was a flat bottomed two-spoke one that I liked. Other standard features include ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, a premium Harman/Kardon audio system, powered front seats with memory pre-sets, four-zone auto climate control, ambient lighting, a flat-bottom steering, heated sports seats, connected tech and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features among others.

Power and performance redefined

Under the hood of the new BMW X3 lies a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid tech mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that BMW uses across its product portfolio and of course it’s an xDrive featuring the all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain. The engine belts out 190 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque while the integrated motor is a 13 kW and 200 Nm unit.

The combined output is a good 208 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque. The BMW X3 takes around eight seconds for a 0 – 100 kmph run as opposed to the X3 M50 which does this sprint in less than 5 seconds and has a top speed of 215 kmph.