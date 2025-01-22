2025 Ather 450 Series debuts in India with new features at Rs 1.30 lakh

The 2025 Ather 450 Series has debuted in India, with ex-showroom prices starting at Rs 1.30 lakh and reaching up to Rs 2 lakh for the top-tier 450 Apex. The latest update enhances the scooter’s range and introduces several new features. Ather has opened bookings nationwide, with deliveries expected to begin this quarter.

Regarding looks, the 450 Series remains identical to the outgoing models, except for adding two new colours across the portfolio - Hyper Sand and Stealth Blue. With the update, The 450X and 450 Apex will now be offered with traction control with three different modes - Rain Mode, Road Mode and Rally Mode.

Tech upgrades

Another significant update is addition of the MagicTwist function, to the 450X. The 2025 Ather 450 will be powered by the latest iteration of the company’s OS, Atherstack 6 with features such as Google Maps, Alexa, and WhatsApp notifications. The 450 series now comes with MRF Zapper N e-tread tyres.

Enhanced range

In terms of battery and range, the electric scooters will continue to be offered with 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery packs. The 450S, offered only with the 2.9 kWh battery pack, will deliver a range of 105 km in Smart Eco mode, which is 15 km more than the older model. The 450X on the other hand, offered with both 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh packs will have a range of 105 km offering 15 km more than the outgoing model, and 130 km offering 20 km more range than the predecessor in Smart Eco mode.

Faster charging

Also Read

The 450 Apex’s 3.7 kWh battery pack delivers a range of 130 km, 20 km higher than before. With the 375-watt charger, the 450 S can now be charged from 0 to 100 kmph in 7 hours and 45 minutes. With the 700 W charger, the 450 X (2.9 kWh) now takes 4 hours and 30 minutes, while the same model with the 3.7 kWh battery pack now takes 5 hours and 45 minutes to charge. The 450 Apex also takes the same amount of time.

On the powertrain front, the electric scooters feature the same power figures as before, with the 450 S churning out 5.4 kW and 22 Nm of torque.