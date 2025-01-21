Tata Motors teams up with Saraswat Bank to offer competitive interest rates

Tata Motors has partnered with Saraswat Co-operative Bank through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide tailored retail financing options for both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicles (EVs). The agreement, involving Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), aims to make Tata car models more accessible by offering competitive interest rates. This collaboration seeks to enhance customer affordability and convenience, elevating the overall car-buying experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Dhiman Gupta, chief financial officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and Vice-President, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd said, “As a brand focused towards customer centricity, we are always exploring opportunities to enhance convenience and affordability for the consumer. We strongly believe this partnership with Saraswat Bank is a step in the right direction, aimed at offering tailored financing solutions with competitive rates. This association reinforces our commitment to making the purchase of Tata Motors’ ICE and EVs more accessible while delivering a seamless and rewarding experience for our customers.”

Tata Motors showcased several newly launched models and near-production concepts at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The updated Tata Sierra EV concept and Tata Avinya concept were on display at the auto show, alongside Tata Motors’ latest product lineup.